LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE Says Anti-Racism Protests Are 'Completely Understandable': 'This Is 400 Years Of Oppression'

In a new interview with News Lagoon, LAMB OF GOD frontman Randy Blythe was asked for his take on the ongoing George Floyd protests against police brutality and racial injustice, and the response from the police and the president. He said: "I would like to clarify: I am not an activist. I'm almost 50, my knees hurt, I hate tear gas, I hate jail, I hate making cops nervous. I've done all that shit before; this is not my first rodeo. And I also don't enjoy some of the connotations associated with the term 'activist.' Because having been to a lot of protests, it seems as if… when I say 'professional activists,' I don't mean these people are getting paid by nefarious deep state operatives or something. There are just people who seem to do this all the time, in order to beat some drum. They self-validate that way, I guess. This validates my existence — I am out screaming and yelling. To me, that's not what I'm about, even though I make my living, quite literally, by going out screaming and yelling. I try to be a bit more measured in my response to things. That means I address these things through both art — my photography, writing, and music — and, at times, with my physical presence. Because right is right. If something is unjust and I feel that my presence is required to support the people who are fighting this injustice, I will certainly go there and do that.

"Obviously, right now, with the police brutality, and the killing of George Floyd, anybody who's seen the video cannot argue with just how abominably fucked up that situation is," he continued. "I think the length of the video is what makes it so impactful. It's perhaps one of the most graphic representations of what has been happening for a long time here. This is not an isolated incident, and it's not just to do with the police. People will roll their eyes at this, because people don't like history, but this is not an isolated incident, and this is not a new thing. This is 400 years of oppression. And it's completely understandable to me why things have reached the point that they have. One hundred percent."

LAMB OF GOD's self-titled album was released on June 19 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to 2015's "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marks LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band last year as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

As previously reported, the first leg of LAMB OF GOD's North American tour with MEGADETH, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES is being rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The 55-date trek was slated to be split into two legs. The first leg of the tour was supposed to kick off June 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and wrap August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second run was due to launch October 2 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and conclude on November 13 at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada.