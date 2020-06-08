LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE On Not Being Able To Tour During Coronavirus Crisis: 'Compared To Prison, It's A Breeze'

In a new interview with Alternative Press, LAMB OF GOD frontman Randy Blythe was asked how he feels about not being able to tour during the coronavirus crisis, especially since most bands make a living from playing shows.

"For me, it makes me glad I'm in a successful enough band that I saved up some money," he responded. "B, I live in an area that has a relatively low cost of living. C, it makes me think more about younger bands that don't have the following we do and don't have a record in the can. I'm trying to think about other people. Because I'm going to be all right. I'm not a millionaire or anything. But I live frugally. And I've been through hard times before this. Sitting inside with the Internet and a cellphone and all my shit — compared to prison, it's a breeze."

Music executives have said that fans may need to wait until 2021 before concerts return. In the meantime, there will likely be smaller theater shows, with reduced audiences to enable social distancing.

A New York Times article published late last month included interviews with a number of prominent music industry executives, who all pointed to the summer of 2021 as the time when they can realistically expect the concert business to get back on track.

In 2012, Blythe was arrested in the Czech Republic and charged with manslaughter for allegedly pushing a 19-year-old fan offstage at a show two year prior and causing injuries that led to the fan's death. Blythe spent 37 days in a Prague prison before ultimately being found not guilty in 2013.

LAMB OF GOD will release its new, self-titled album on June 19 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to 2015's "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marks LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band last year as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).