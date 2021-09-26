LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE Joins GOJIRA On Stage At KNOTFEST IOWA (Video)

LAMB OF GOD's Randy Blythe joined French progressive metallers GOJIRA on stage on Saturday (September 25) at Knotfest Iowa at the National Balloon Classic Field in Indianola, Iowa to perform the song "Backbone". Fan-filmed video footage of his appearance can be seen below.

The first Knotfest Iowa since the SLIPKNOT-curated event's inaugural year in 2012 was reportedly attended by 30,000 fans.

Earlier this year, Blythe praised GOJIRA's seventh studio LP, "Fortitude", to Metal Hammer magazine, saying that is "succeeds in achieving what very few metal albums do: without sacrificing a single ounce of earth-shattering heaviness." He added that GOJIRA has once again "raised the bar that defines this genre."

Blythe, who has previously said that he has has "publicly supported [GOJIRA] from the second I first heard them," co-wrote and appeared on the track "Adoration For None" on GOJIRA's 2008 album "The Way Of All Flesh".

"Fortitude" entered Billboard's Top Albums chart at No. 1, while also claiming the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top Current Albums, Current Rock Albums and Current Hard Music Albums tallies. The release also marked a career high debut on the Billboard 200 for GOJIRA, arriving at No. 12, with several career-high chart positions and Top 10 debuts in countries around the globe including: France (No. 2), United Kingdom (No. 6), Australia (No. 3), Germany (No. 8), Belgium (No. 2), Netherlands (No. 4), Denmark (No. 3), Portugal (No. 4), Finland (No. 2) and Norway (No. 10).

