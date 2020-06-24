LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE: 'I Would Never, Ever, Ever Want To Be The President Of The United States'

In a recent interview with Spotify's "Metal Talks", LAMB OF GOD singer Randy Blythe spoke about his 2012 blog post about his desire to run for public office. He said: "Years ago — what was it? Two elections ago — I announced that I was running for president of the United States of America, and my campaign budget was going to be 99 cents, because it was the cost of a video-editing app that I got on iTunes, or whatever, to edit these little campaign videos I made, and I wrote these blog posts about it. The whole thing was really just kind of a comment on the ridiculousness of campaign financing here in America and how much money is spent on that, which could be spent on more important things, by the way — things like education and food for hungry people. That could be spent on helping people rather than bolstering some politician's bid for office. Millions and millions and millions of dollars are spent on these campaigns. And me having a campaign finance budget of 99 cents was just a smartass statement on that.

"I never seriously thought I'd be the president of the United States," he continued. "Get the fuck out of here. Who's gonna let me in the White House. Well, I don't know — look at where we are now. But it would never happen. I know some people wrote me in on the ballot; I was told that. But basically, the whole thing was just a comment on the crappiness of campaign finance or whatever.

"I would never, ever, ever want to be the president of the United States. Jesus Christ! What a nightmare that would be. I think you have to have something wrong with you — all of them — to want to be the president. Particularly if you know anything about the job. It's, like, 'Ugh, there goes my life.' No, thanks. I'll stick with being a goofy heavy metal singer."

Three months ago, Blythe told Kerrang! magazine that he wasn't completely opposed to running for public office. "It would depend on the office and it would depend how long from now the election took place," he said. "You can't run for office when you're in a touring band because you need to be at home for your constituents. But I would consider running for public office in a local position where I could make an immediate impact on the environment. I don't know, maybe one day."

LAMB OF GOD's self-titled album was released on June 19 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe.

The follow-up to 2015's "VII: Sturm Und Drang", "Lamb Of God" marks the band's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined LOG last year as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).