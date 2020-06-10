LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE Doesn't Think METALLICA Will Retire Anytime Soon: 'They're Kind Of Eternal'

In a recent interview with Chris Annunziata of 90.3 WMSC's "The Metal Teddy Bear Experience" radio show, LAMB OF GOD frontman Randy Blythe was asked which new bands have the potential to be the new torch bearers to carry on the metal genre after veteran acts like METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST and LAMB OF GOD are no longer around. He replied (hear audio below): "I have no idea. I don't know if METALLICA is going anywhere. I think you're starting with a faulty supposition. I don't know if IRON MAIDEN is going anywhere. And we aren't going anywhere; I mean, we have another good while in us. I really don't think METALLICA is going anywhere, bro. I think they're kind of eternal; it's what they do. And eventually we'll all stop, yes — eventually. When I can no longer do what I need to do live, which is physically exhausting. Nobody wants to see me stand up there like a lounge singer — I'm not that pretty — so I've gotta be a maniac.

"I don't know who would be the next legacy bands," he continued. "I mean, I love GOJIRA — they just get better, better and better. But they're not that much younger than us, I don't think. They've been doing it a good long while. So I have no idea — I have zero clue. I will say I don't think there's ever gonna be any more METALLICAs or MAIDENs, because it was a different time, and there was a whole lot less music then. And these were kind of like progenitors of the type of music we play, and there weren't that many of them, so a few bands really stood out. Now there's a bazillion freaking bands."

Randy added: "I think the music scene is really big, which is good, but it's also problematic particularly for younger bands trying to make it, 'cause you have to work twice as hard in just an ocean of music… It didn't use to be that way, I can tell you that much."

LAMB OF GOD will release its new, self-titled album on June 19 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to 2015's "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marks LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band last year as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

