LAMB OF GOD's New Album Was Recorded On Legendary SOUND CITY Soundboard

Richmond, Virginia-based metallers LAMB OF GOD will release their new, self-titled album, on May 8 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to 2015's "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marks LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band last year as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

In a new promotional trailer for "Lamb Of God", LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton stated about the LP's production process: "We recorded the new album, the new self-titled album, at Dave Grohl's Studio 606, which is in L.A. — in [Northridge, California]. And it was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur once again. We did a lot of pre-production ahead of time. We worked in several different studios. We worked at a place up in Maine, we worked at a place in Virgina Beach, and we did pre-production where we rehearse at my house outside of Richmond. So there was a lot of work ahead of time, but then we got to do the final product at Dave Grohl's place. It was really cool, 'cause it's the Sound City board, from the old Sound City studio, so there's such an incredible history of music recorded through that console. NIRVANA's 'Nevermind', the first RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE record, a bunch of great, old FLEETWOOD MAC stuff and Tom Petty — just an amazing history on that board. So it was kind of special to be in a room with that — a really cool experience. The music is so special, to be close to those monumental albums and the things that helped make them happen is special — it's magic."

He continued: "I have worked with Josh for years now on so many things. I was thinking about it earlier. He engineered much of 'Sacrament', he produced 'Wrath' and mixed, he produced and mixed 'Resolution', 'Sturm Und Drang', the BURN THE PRIEST album, he remixed one of the older LAMB albums, both of my solo projects, and we worked on some other stuff for other bands — sort of off the radar we worked on together. So Josh and I have [spent] so many hours together in the studio. He's one of my closest friends. There's such a trust between us creatively and otherwise — really, him and all of the band. So, it's very natural. But we're not in any kind of routine. We really push ourselves to do different things. We're all very mindful of what we've done before versus what we're trying to do now. So it's a really good relationship between Josh and I, and Josh and the rest of the band."

When the Van Nuys, California Sound City studio closed in 2011, Grohl purchased the Neve console and installed it in his Studio 606. He later invited many of the legendary acts who were discovered at Sound City to come to Studio 606 and record on the console again. He filmed the process and compiled the footage for a documentary on Sound City, which was released in 2013.

LAMB OF GOD will team up with MEGADETH for a massive tour later this year. The 55-date tour will be split into two legs, the first of which kicks off June 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and wraps August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second run launches October 2 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and runs through November 13 at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

Photo: Travis Shinn

