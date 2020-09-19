LAMB OF GOD's MARK MORTON Says Anti-Maskers Are Putting Our Elderly At Risk

LAMB OF GOD's Mark Morton has blasted people who are defiantly skeptical of mask wearing, saying that their refusal to follow the rules is putting all of our health at risk, especially that of our elderly.

This past Wednesday (September 16), the guitarist tweeted out a video of a group of anti-mask protesters marching through a Target in South Florida without any face coverings, and he included the following message: "When someone doesnt wear a mask indoors in public, it says NOTHING to me about them exercising their freedom or liberty. What it says to me is that you give ZERO fucks about me having to consider whether I might asymptomatically pass Covid to my 78 yr old cancer surviving mother."

Earlier this summer, the U.S. Surgeon General urged people to wear face coverings, saying they will promote freedom during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a study published in June, researchers from Texas A&M University, the California Institute of Technology and the University of California San Diego, concluded "that wearing of face masks in public corresponds to the most effective means to prevent interhuman transmission."

This past Wednesday, the head of the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, told a Senate panel that wearing a face mask might offer more protection against the spread of coronavirus than a vaccine.

According to a recent New York Times poll, a majority (59 percent) of Donald Trump voters support requiring masks (only 18 percent are opposed), and 81 percent of Trump voters who support mandatory masking think Trump does as well.

Trump has repeatedly added to the confusion with mixed messages about the importance of face masks and social distancing. He belatedly endorsed face masks to slow the spread of the virus, but has mocked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for following the guidelines he recommended.