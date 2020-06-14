LAMB OF GOD's MARK MORTON Makes No Apologies For Voicing His Political Opinions

In a recent interview with A&P Reacts, LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton was asked if it's important for him to use the platform that he has, including his Twitter account, to create awareness about the things that are happening around him. He responded (see video below): "I'm starting to. I've been pretty vocal, and, I guess, at times controversial. It's its own little bubble. And if you had asked me this a couple of years ago, I would have said that it's not important; it's just kind of what I do. But I'm starting to wonder if it's not important.

"When something's really wrong or there's a discussion not being had or there's something being ignored… I have a platform, and I have a platform in our music, in what we talk about lyrically, and social media, for better or worse, is a platform — I don't know if it's the best one, but it is one, and it's one I engage in.

"So I do speak my mind," he continued. "And I try to be open to other people's opinions and the fact that not everyone's gonna agree with me. I don't think my opinions can be put into a tight, neat little box, because there are things that I'm very liberal on, things that I'm very conservative on and things that I'm in the middle on. But lately, particularly in the last week or so, I've had a hard time keeping my mouth shut. And I don't make any apologies for that."

Addressing the fact that he has at times alienated some of the LAMB OF GOD fans with his views, Morton said: "Look, if I had a nickel for every time someone told on social media to just shut up and play guitar… I always actually take it as a compliment, because I'm, like, no matter how mad I made them, they're still saying that it's worthwhile for me to play guitar. [Laughs] So I'm doing something right; that's a compliment to me.

"I get to have an opinion too — I just do," he said. "Everybody does. And hopefully we can all start learning to respect each other's opinion and even maybe find some common ground. 'Cause a lot of that seems to be getting overlooked lately, and I hope we can plug into that.

"It's a trying time, man — there's so much going on — and everybody's really tense and anxious, and there's a lot of fear and a lot of anger," he added. "And I don't know what to do except to talk about when I see something that's wrong. And I'm not always great at not riling it up — sometimes I'm venting in anger myself; I'm a human being — but I'm trying to be a little more positive as I go. That's all I can do."

LAMB OF GOD will release its new, self-titled album on June 19 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to 2015's "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marks LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Cruz, who joined the band last year.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

