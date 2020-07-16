LAMB OF GOD's MARK MORTON Featured In LIVE NATION's 'Backstage With Crew Nation' Video Series

Live Nation has launched a new series on the "Live From Home" platform in conjunction with the Crew Nation fund called "Backstage With Crew Nation" — an authentic and uplifting giveback video series spotlighting relationships between touring artists and the backstage crews that help them make their concert dreams a reality.

Kicking off the series is LAMB OF GOD's Mark Marton in conversation with the band's guitar tech, Jake Hobbs, discussing a range of topics, including their unique arcade meeting, their first gig together in India, and everything in between that lead to them working together on the road.

"Backstage With Crew Nation" will feature natural conversations over video call between artists and members of their crews, highlighting the voices that make up the resilient live music community. The series will live on Live Nation's "Live From Home", an all-new virtual music hub keeping fans connected to their favorite artists featuring daily live streams, performances, new music and more.

The Crew Nation fund was launched in April to help support touring and venue crews through this temporary intermission while COVID-19 puts concerts on pause. Live Nation has committed $10 million to the fund – contributing an initial $5 million, then matching the next $5 million in donations, dollar for dollar.

LAMB OF GOD's self-titled album was released on June 19 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to 2015's "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marks the band's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined LOG last year as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

