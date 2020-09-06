LAMB OF GOD's MARK MORTON And HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Perform Quarantine Acoustic Cover Of THE BLACK CROWES' 'She Talks To Angels'

HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale teamed up with LAMB OF GOD's Mark Morton to perform a quarantine acoustic cover version of THE BLACK CROWES' "She Talks To Angels" during an appearance on this past Friday's (September 4) "Raise Your Horns" Internet TV show. Check out video below.

Morton previously recorded a cover of "She Talks To Angels" for his "Ether" EP, which came out in January. Hale also appeared on the track, which Morton said he tackled because it "would really change the angle of it a little bit, having a woman sing it."

A primarily acoustic EP, "Ether" is comprised of three original tracks and two covers that showcase Morton's diversity as a musician.

As with Morton's solo debut, "Anesthetic", released last year, the guitarist enlisted the talents of various musicians and vocalists to bring his songs to life. "Ether" features additional appearances by Howard Jones (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, LIGHT THE TORCH), John Carbone (MOON TOOTH) and Mark Morales.

"Ether" was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur (LAMB OF GOD, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM).

LAMB OF GOD's latest, self-titled album was released in June via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marks LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band in July 2019 as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

