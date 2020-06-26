LAMB OF GOD's JOHN CAMPBELL Says 'There Needs To Be A Vaccine' Before He Will 'Feel Comfortable' Performing Live Again

June 26, 2020 0 Comments

LAMB OF GOD bassist John Campbell spoke to the "Iron City Rocks" podcast about how he is dealing with the coronavirus crisis and what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic. Asked when thinks LAMB OF GOD will be able to return to the road, he said: "Let me first just say I'm one dude, but for me to feel comfortable to have people gather by the thousands for us to perform, there needs to be a vaccine. We can't put people in danger, we can't continue to spread [the virus].

"It seems to me very simple how to handle this, but it doesn't seem that we, as humans, are really doing that," he added.

Regarding what he has been doing to "stay sane" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Campbell said: "I find myself getting stressed out quite a bit, and what I try to do is change what I'm focusing on and do some physical exertion. As a matter of fact, I just was getting very frustrated and I stopped what I was doing and did some push-ups and kind of tidied up my place a little bit, just to get my mind away from it and to get out of that moment and to not attach to that negativity."

LAMB OF GOD's self-titled album was released on June 19 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to 2015's "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marks the band's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined LOG last year as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

