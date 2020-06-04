LAMB OF GOD's JOHN CAMPBELL Says RANDY BLYTHE Has 'Developed Incredibly Over The Years As A Writer And A Performer'

LAMB OF GOD bassist John Campbell was interviewed on the latest episode of the "Talk Toomey" podcast. Speaking about the inspiration for singer Randy Blythe's lyrics, John said (hear audio below): "I've known Randy since 1990. I know where this comes from. And we are all of — I don't wanna say we're all of one mind, but we all lean in the same direction and, I would say, agree with the theme of his lyrics. And I think he's developed incredibly over the years as a writer and a performer...Take the beer bottle out of his hand and the dude actually has some really amazing things to contribute to society."

Campbell also discussed the recent postponement of LAMB OF GOD's North American tour with MEGADETH, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES. Saying that he is "incredibly bummed" that the trek can't happen right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, he added: "I know I'm not alone — the world has had their lives turned upside down. It's killing me. I cannot wait to get back on stage — for myself but also meaning that the world is back in a space where it's safe to do so... I cannot wait for this tour to finally happen. We're all friends with the bands involved., so it's like going out with family, and with top-notch musicians and bands and crews. It is set to be a well-run machine of great music, and then to be part of that is a joy that I'm afforded in this lifetime."

LAMB OF GOD will release their new, self-titled album on June 19 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to 2015's "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marks LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band last year as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

