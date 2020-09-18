LAMB OF GOD's JOHN CAMPBELL: 'Our Country Is Being Run By Less-Than-Competent People'

LAMB OF GOD bassist John Campbell recently spoke to Finland's Kaaos TV about how people in his hometown of Richmond, Virginia are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. He said (see video below): "There aren't people dying in the streets, [but] the virus is here and you can catch it if you're out in public doing things.

"Most of the time when I go to the store, almost everyone has masks now, but that took a while in this area for people to really start putting masks on when they go to the store," he continued. "So I'm hopeful that we're getting people to behave in ways they need to to stop the spread of the virus, but until there's a vaccine, leaving it up to humans is a sketchy thing."

When interviewer Arto Mäenpää pointed out to Campbell that Finland recently hosted a few heavy metal festivals at around 50 percent capacity, without a new coronavirus outbreak, the bassist said: "I'm looking forward to the time when I can be part of something like that, and how insane that experience is gonna be. Unfortunately, our country is being run by less-than-competent people, and a lot of people are dead because of it, and our economy is going to suffer greatly."

As previously reported, LAMB OF GOD will offer fans first-time-ever live performances of its latest album, "Lamb Of God", and the landmark 2004 LP "Ashes Of The Wake", both performed live in their entirety in the band's hometown of Richmond, Virginia. As standalone ticketed events, these performances will be LAMB OF GOD's only chance to perform these songs for fans this year — and the band are ready to deliver to the highest degree.

The first stream, scheduled for Friday, September 18, will see the band perform songs from its latest self-titled album live for the very first time. For the second stream, on Friday, September 25, the band will perform the ground-breaking RIAA-gold-certified album "Ashes Of The Wake", in its entirety for the first time ever. Both sets will feature encores, including fan favorites as well as songs that haven't been performed in years.

"Lamb Of God" came out in June via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe.

