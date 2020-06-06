LAMB OF GOD's ART CRUZ Thinks 'It Would Be Tough' For Metal Concerts To Return Before COVID-19 Vaccine Is Developed

In a brand new interview with Finland's Kaaos TV, LAMB OF GOD drummer Art Cruz was asked if he thinks it will be possible for heavy metal bands to return to the live stage before a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is developed. He responded (see video below): "I feel like it would be tough. No matter what anybody says, in my opinion, we all wanna get out, we all wanna go see shows, but at the end of the day, the nitty-gritty is there's gonna be a very large amount of people that are gonna be nervous, and that's okay — it's a very real thing. That is the stage that we are in as a human race right now — we're fucking scared; that's what's up. We're very scared.

"The beautiful thing about heavy metal and our community is we always stick together no matter what, so we've never really thought twice about that kind of stuff — you don't think twice about that drunk, sweaty dude spilling his beer, and you're holding him over, throwing him onto the stage kind of thing, or whatever the heck he's doing," he continued. "You don't think about that — you don't think twice about that — but I feel like those are the moments that make metal shows great, and I think that's going to take an effect initially. Even if we start to ease into shows, I feel like it'll be a while until we get to that comfort zone where it's no big deal. I think masks are gonna be a trendy thing for a while.

"To be honest, I would love to play shows immediately, but the safety of everybody is what's important," Art added. "It would really upset me if we were responsible for somebody getting sick because we did that. So I think waiting the right time and listening to the officials and the people that are the most experienced and knowledgeable in this situation, I think it's the right thing to do.

"It sucks — trust me, it sucks — and I can't stand it, but I would hate to be the person or the band responsible for, like, 'Oh, we did it too soon,' or something. I think when the time is right, we can all come together as a community and enjoy it properly."

LAMB OF GOD will release its new, self-titled album on June 19 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to 2015's "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marks LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Cruz, who joined the band last year as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

Art filled in for Chris on several LAMB OF GOD tours in the past couple of years before being named Adler's official replacement last July.

Cruz made his live debut with LAMB OF GOD in July 2018 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

