LAMB OF GOD's ART CRUZ Discusses Sacrifices It Took To Make His Dreams Come True (Video)

LAMB OF GOD drummer Art Cruz is featured in the latest episode of Cerveza Montejo's "The Stories That Defy" series. Check it out below.

Speaking about how choosing a different path and taking opportunities came at a cost with personal sacrifice, Cruz said: "You go through so many obstacles trying to get to where you wanna be, when you wanna live your dream. You miss out on a lot of things, and I missed out on a lot of cool shit. I have little brothers and sisters that grew up right before my eyes, and I missed out on all of that. That's the sacrifice that I made. It sucks sometimes — it really sucks; it's shitty — but that's what you have to do to make your dreams come true.

"I think if you manifest your dream and you manifest your grind and your hustle and you really truly believe in it, I'm living fucking proof — I'm living proof — that that is not the way it needs to be; this specific, historic thing of how things used to be or how they should be. It's so important to just stay true. Why change when you can feel happy and be stoked on who you are as a person and a human? Just do you."

Art, who has previously played with PRONG and WINDS OF PLAGUE, officially joined LAMB OF GOD last year as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

Art filled in for Chris on several LAMB OF GOD tours in the past couple of years before being named Adler's official replacement last July.

Cruz made his live debut with LAMB OF GOD in July 2018 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

LAMB OF GOD's new, self-titled album will be released on June 19 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The disc was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

