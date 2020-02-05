LAMB OF GOD To Release Self-Titled Album In May; Track Listing, Cover Artwork Unveiled

Richmond, Virginia-based metallers LAMB OF GOD will release their new, self-titled album on May 8 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to "VII: Sturm Und Drang" will mark LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band last July as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler. The disc's first single, "Checkmate", will make its online debut tomorrow (Thursday, February 6).

"Lamb Of God" track listing:

01. Memento Mori

02. Checkmate

03. Gears

04. Reality Bath

05. New Colossal Hate

06. Resurrection Man

07. Poison Dream

08. Routes

09. Bloodshot Eyes

10. On The Hook

LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton spoke about the band's upcoming disc during an appearance last Thursday (January 30) on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation". He said: "We've got new music coming soon. And I really, really couldn't be more excited about it. There's a whole fresh new energy in the band. It's our first recordings with Art. Art's been playing drums with us now for a couple of years, but these are our first songs that we've written and recorded with him there. And it's just a thrill to see these things come to life. And I couldn't be happier with how the record is turning out, and I'm excited for the world to hear that. There's gonna be a lot of touring around that, so we're gonna be super busy on the road."

"VII: Sturm Und Drang" was released in 2015 to global critical acclaim. LAMB OF GOD later issued the celebrated "The Duke" EP in 2016 as well as the cover album "Legion: XX" under its original name, BURN THE PRIEST, in 2018.

Cruz previously played with PRONG and WINDS OF PLAGUE, and filled in for Adler on several LAMB OF GOD tours in the past couple of years.

When Adler's absence from LAMB OF GOD's summer 2018 tour was first announced, he released a statement saying that he had been undergoing physical and occupational therapy for injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident in late 2017.

Cruz made his live debut with LAMB OF GOD in July 2018 in Gilford, New Hampshire.



