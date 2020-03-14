LAMB OF GOD Teases New Song 'Memento Mori'

LAMB OF GOD is teasing a new song, "Memento Mori", via an Instagram Story filter. When fans open the "Lamb of God: Wake Up" filter on Instagram Stories, they can turn the sound on, face the camera to themselves (selfie mode), close their eyes and a clip of the intro to "Memento Mori" will play for 15 seconds while their eyes are closed.

"Memento Mori" is taken from LAMB OF GOD's upcoming self-titled album, which will be released on May 8 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marks LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band last July as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

Regarding LAMB OF GOD's decision to make the new album a self-titled effort, singer Randy Blythe said: "Putting only our name on it is a statement. This is LAMB OF GOD. Here and now."

"Lamb Of God" track listing:

01. Memento Mori

02. Checkmate

03. Gears

04. Reality Bath

05. New Colossal Hate

06. Resurrection Man

07. Poison Dream (feat. Jamey Jasta)

08. Routes (feat. Chuck Billy)

09. Bloodshot Eyes

10. On The Hook

LAMB OF GOD will join forces with MEGADETH for a North American tour this summer and fall. The 55-date trek will be split into two legs, the first of which kicks off June 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and wraps August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second run launches October 2 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and runs through November 13 at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

LAMB OF GOD is:

D. Randall Blythe - Vocals

Mark Morton - Guitar

Willie Adler - Guitar

John Campbell - Bass

Art Cruz - Drums

Photo: Travis Shinn