LAMB OF GOD Releases Live Video for 'Memento Mori (Live)' from 'Lamb Of God (Deluxe Version)'

LAMB OF GOD has premiered the official video for "Memento Mori (Live)" from the "Live In Richmond, VA" DVD, which is part of the upcoming "Lamb Of God (Deluxe Version)", due out March 26 via Epic Records. The live track is also available now to stream on all DSPs.

The video, which was filmed in the band's native Richmond, Virginia, for a September 2020 livestream, is available today on YouTube and the band's web site.

Pre-orders for the three-disc deluxe version of last year's self-titled album are available now. The set features the critically acclaimed 2020 release with two bonus tracks and a live version of the album, along with a DVD featuring the first of LAMB OF GOD's two ultra-successful livestream events from the fall.

In addition to performing "Lamb Of God" in its entirety, the performance features an encore of four songs including "Ruin", "Contractor", "512" and the debut live performance of "The Death Of Us", a new song the band wrote and recorded in quarantine for the "Bill & Ted Face The Music" movie and soundtrack. The DVD also includes a new director's cut with bonus material. Digital copies will contain only Disc 1 and Disc 2. A separate vinyl edition of "Live From Richmond, VA" will also be available.

The first single from "Lamb Of God (Deluxe Version)", "Ghost Shaped People", has already received a response equal to the fervent reception the original release received last June, holding at No. 1 on the Metal Contraband metal radio chart for four weeks in a row.

"Lamb Of God", the quintet's first new album in five years, was met with universal acclaim upon release — not only among major rock journalists, but with all strata of metal fans around the world. But critics, media and the industry aside, perhaps the most telling statistic is the year-end U.S. Metal Radio chart, where the new album dominated at No. 1 by a massive margin (over 2,000 more spins than the album at No. 2). "Lamb Of God" spent nine weeks in the No. 1 spot and never left the top 10 since debuting on the chart in February. Metal Radio is the lifeblood of the U.S. metal world, largely staffed by college students and regional tastemakers, playing the music that they know their local metal fans want to hear.

"Lamb Of God" deluxe edition track listing:

Disc 1: "Lamb Of God" Original Album + 2 Bonus Tracks

01. Memento Mori

02. Checkmate

03. Gears

04. Reality Bath

05. New Colossal Hate

06. Resurrection Man

07. Poison Dream (feat. Jamey Jasta)

08. Routes (feat. Chuck Billy)

09. Bloodshot Eyes

10. On The Hook

11. Ghost Shaped People

12. Hyperthermic/Accelerate

Disc 2: "Lamb Of God - Live In Richmond, VA"

01. Memento Mori (Live)

02. Checkmate (Live)

03. Gears (Live)

04. Reality Bath (Live)

05. New Colossal Hate (Live)

06. Resurrection Man (Live)

07. Poison Dream (Live)

08. Routes (Live)

09. Bloodshot Eyes (Live)

10. On The Hook (Live)

11. Contractor (Live)

12. Ruin (Live)

13. The Death Of Us (Live)

14. 512

Disc 3: "Lamb Of God - Live In Richmond, VA" DVD

01. Memento Mori

02. Checkmate

03. Gears

04. Reality Bath

05. New Colossal Hate

06. Resurrection Man

07. Poison Dream

08. Routes

09. Bloodshot Eyes

10. On The Hook

11. Contractor

12. Ruin

13. The Death of Us

14. 512

"Lamb Of God - Live In Richmond, VA" vinyl track listing:

Side 1

01. Memento Mori

02. Checkmate

03. Gears

04. Reality Bath

05. New Colossal Hate

Side 2

01. Resurrection Man

02. Poison Dream

03. Routes

04. Bloodshot Eyes

05. On The Hook

