LAMB OF GOD Plays First Pandemic-Era Concert: Photos

LAMB OF GOD returned to the stage with a vengeance Friday night (September 18) for the first-ever live performance of the band's latest, self-titled album via a worldwide stream. The fierce, surgical precision-performance of "Lamb Of God" was followed by the unearthing of LAMB OF GOD favorites for the encore, including "Ruin", "Contractor", "512" and the debut live performance of "The Death Of Us", a new song the band wrote and recorded in quarantine for the "Bill & Ted Face The Music" movie and soundtrack.

In addition to LAMB OF GOD's fiery return to the stage in their native Richmond, Virginia, the stream featured a pre-show hosted by Jose Mangin, featuring exclusive interviews with members of the band and a brand new full-production, 30-minute opening set from BLEED FROM WITHIN.

LAMB OF GOD will present a second stream on Friday, September 25, where the group will perform its landmark 2004 album "Ashes Of The Wake", in its entirety for the first time. Like the first stream, the set will feature an encore including fan favorites as well as songs that have not been performed in years. Tickets and an exclusive merch bundle are available now at this location.

Mangin will once again host a pre-show for September 25's global stream, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT. The event will feature an opening set by WHITECHAPEL, which will air the pre-recorded live portion of its "Brotherhood Of The Blade" DVD from 2015.

The LAMB OF GOD stream is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT. Livestream tickets will be $15 per show and are on sale now. Streams will be available to watch video-on-demand through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Sunday for fans who purchase a ticket. Additionally, the band is offering ticket and limited-edition merch bundles, plus an exclusive merchandise store available only to ticket holders during the stream.

"Lamb Of God" came out in June via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The LP was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

Photo credit: Bryce Hall



