LAMB OF GOD, KREATOR And POWER TRIP Members Are Collaborating On 'Seriously Massive' New Song

LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton and KREATOR vocalist/guitarist Mille Petrozza are collaborating with POWER TRIP frontman Riley Gale on a "seriously massive" new song.

The three bands were scheduled to tour Europe together this spring but the trek has since been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier today, Gale tweeted: "working on a quarantine track with @MarkDuaneMorton and Mille from @kreator... y'all ain't ready for this. 3 generations of thrash metal converging for a seriously massive tune."

Morton shared Gale's tweet and added: "In the lab early this morning workin on these riffs ya herrrd"

Last month, KREATOR surprise-released a new single, "666 - World Divided". The song was produced by Andy Sneap and Markus Ganter and was recorded at Hansa Tonstudios in Berlin, Germany.

A limited-edition seven-inch single featuring "666 - World Divided" and the LAMB OF GOD song "Checkmate" was made available on April 10 via the KREATOR webstore and Nuclear Blast mailorder.

LAMB OF GOD's self-titled new album will be released on June 19 via Epic Records. The disc was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

