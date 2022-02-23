LAMB OF GOD Is Recording 'Slamming' New Music With Longtime Producer JOSH WILBUR

LAMB OF GOD has entered a California studio with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) to record some of its brand music, tentatively due later in the year.

The news of the Richmond, Virginia metallers' latest recording session was shared by members of BODY COUNT who posted a photo of guitarists Ernie C and Juan Garcia, along with LAMB OF GOD singer Randy Blythe, in the studio, and they included the following caption: "When your friend @drandallblythe invites you to do back up vocals on brand new @lambofgod material…you show up and support. And the new LAMB OF GOD is slamming!!! Great job guys".

LAMB OF GOD's upcoming effort will be the follow-up to the band's self-titled album, which was released in June 2020 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. That LP marked LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band in July 2019 as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with Wilbur and included special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

Two years ago, LAMB OF GOD bassist John Campbell told Media Mikes about the band's continuing working relationship with Josh: "I would have to look on the Internet to see how long we have been working with him. [Laughs] I want to say that he first started working with us on 'Sacrament'. That was in 2006 and we have been working with him ever since."

He added: "Josh Wilbur is an amazing person professionally and as a human. He is incredibly creative and very aware of things like this. He goes in to an album to try and create the best possible piece of art he can. Josh is great with suggestions and helping us along in the process. He understands the band and all of our personalities very well and that's a godsend."

