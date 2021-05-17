LAMB OF GOD, I PREVAIL, STEEL PANTHER, SEVENDUST, P.O.D., Others Confirmed For 'ShipRocked' 2022 Cruise

A diverse rock lineup has been announced for the next ShipRocked, set to take place January 22-27, 2022, onboard Carnival Breeze sailing from Galveston, Texas, with stops in beautiful Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico in the Caribbean. ShipRocked 2022 will feature multiple performances from LAMB OF GOD, I PREVAIL, STEEL PANTHER, BADFLOWER, SEVENDUST, AVATAR, P.O.D., AYRON JONES and many more, with a special performance from LAMB OF GOD's Mark Morton. In addition, THE STOWAWAYS return as ShipRocked's own all-star band, with a revolving cast of special guests to be announced.

A limited number of staterooms are still available for the 2022 sailing at www.ShipRocked.com.

Here's what some of the 2022 ShipRocked artists had to say about the return of the ultimate rock music cruise vacation:

Mark Morton (LAMB OF GOD): "We are thrilled to announce that LAMB OF GOD will be appearing on ShipRocked 2022! Live music is coming back in a big way and what better chance to make up for all the concerts you've been missing out on over the last year than to set out to sea for five days of non-stop rock?! Bring your sunscreen, Pedialyte and lots of Dramamine...Let's gooooooo!"

STEEL PANTHER: "Continuing the legacy of legendary seafarers who came before us like Captain Ahab, Captain Nemo and the great Captain Merrill Stubing, STEEL PANTHER is proud to be a part of ShipRocked 2022. It will be the best fishing trip you have ever been on…if you're fishing for a first mate or just an old-fashioned rockin' good time."

Johannes Eckerström (AVATAR): "ShipRocked have been very kind to us in the past, and we are happy to return. Who knows? Between the kayak excursions and live band karaokes we might just lose ourselves in the most disgustingly violent sets that ship has ever seen."

BADFLOWER: "We're stoked to be a part of the ShipRocked family. Thanks for having us back in 2022!"

The initial music lineup for ShipRocked is as follows (listed alphabetically):

10 YEARS

'68

AVATAR

AYRON JONES

BADFLOWER

BLACKTOP MOJO

BONES U.K.

DEAD POET SOCIETY

DEAD SARA

FROM ASHES TO NEW

HE IS LEGEND

I PREVAIL

LAMB OF GOD

LILITH CZAR

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

OXYMORRONS

P.O.D.

RAVENEYE

SEVENDUST

STEEL PANTHER

VRSTY

WAGE WAR

ZERO 9:36

Plus special performances by THE STOWAWAYS all-star band, Mark Morton and WE ARE THE FALLEN. Chad Nicefield (WILSON) returns as guest host for ShipRocked 2022.

Guests will sail on the Carnival Breeze (Dream class ship) from Galveston, Texas, with stops in beautiful Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico in the Caribbean Sea.

After consistently selling out over its 12-year history, ShipRocked — the premier rock music cruise vacation — expanded to the larger Carnival Dream class. ShipRocked 2022 guests will enjoy five days of music and adventure at sea and in port.

Produced by ASK4 Entertainment, ShipRocked is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that provides guests with the opportunity to vacation with their favorite bands, meet new friends, and reunite with old ones year after year. In addition to unique performances and musical collaborations, ShipRocked onboard and beach activities include photo meet and greet opportunities with band members, artist hosted events and activities, crazy theme nights, after hours parties and more.

The Carnival Breeze features multiple dining options, well-appointed staterooms, a luxury spa, casino, fitness center, waterpark and more. ShipRocked 2022 features new cabin categories, including spa level interiors, balconies and suites with extra amenities, ocean view staterooms with two bathrooms, and even some ocean view accommodations that can sleep up to five.

Safety and health are of the utmost importance, and ShipRocked producers ASK4 Entertainment are in regular communication with their Carnival cruise line partners regarding policies and procedures to protect the health of everyone onboard.

In 2020, ShipRocked had its biggest year to date, with over 3,300 guests in attendance — including 62% returning ShipRockers. The 2020 onboard Cancer Sucks! charity auction, led by auctioneer Arejay Hale of HALESTORM, raised over $130,000 — bringing the annual auction's all-time total to nearly $750,000 raised for cancer research.

Throughout the year, ShipRocked's community of "ShipRockers" — as well as others from around the world — are staying connected via "Making Waves - The ShipRocked Podcast", which launched in 2020 and is available for free through iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.