January 27, 2020 0 Comments

LAMB OF GOD Guitarist MARK MORTON Releases Video For Cover Of PEARL JAM Classic 'Black'

The second video from LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton's new solo EP — a cover of the PEARL JAM hit "Black" featuring vocalist Mark Morales — can be seen below.

"The early '90s were such an important and vibrant time for rock music in general, and I feel like 'Black' is one of the great songs from that era," Morton says. "Our approach in covering it was to present a super stripped-down version, sticking the essence of the song. It's got a very lonely feel to it and Mark Morales delivered an absolutely incredible vocal performance."

"Ether", Morton's second solo offering, was released this month via Rise Records. The primarily acoustic EP is comprised of three original tracks and two covers that showcase Morton's diversity as a musician.

As with Morton's solo debut, "Anesthetic", released last year, the guitarist enlisted the talents of various musicians and vocalists to bring his songs to life. "Ether" features appearances by Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM), Howard Jones (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, LIGHT THE TORCH), John Carbone (MOON TOOTH) and Morales. The EP is made up of three original songs and two covers that once again showcase Morton's diversity as a musician.

Said Morton: "Once again, I've had the great pleasure of working with some amazingly talented artists and friends to assemble this collection of tunes, all of which feature a strong acoustic guitar component. Inspired by the acoustic sets I had the opportunity to perform last spring and summer in support of 'Anesthetic', I began writing some new songs to reflect that more mellow vibe."

"Ether" track listing:

01. All I Had To Lose (featuring Mark Morales)
02. The Fight (featuring John Carbone)
03. She Talks To Angels (featuring Lzzy Hale)
04. Love My Enemy (featuring Howard Jones)
05. Black (featuring Mark Morales)

"Ether" was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur (LAMB OF GOD, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM).

Morton recently wrapped a handful of intimate acoustic shows in the U.K. as a three-piece with Morales and guitarist Joe Harvatt.


