LAMB OF GOD Guitarist Discusses 'Checkmate' Single In First Album Trailer

The first trailer for LAMB OF GOD's new, self-titled album can be seen below. In the two-minute clip, guitarist Mark Morton discusses the LP's first single, "Checkmate", and how it came together.

"Lamb Of God" will be released on May 8 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marks LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band last July as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"'Checkmate' brings together all the components of the LAMB OF GOD sound that we've been developing over the last two decades, but with the ambition and ferocity that comes with the start of a new chapter for our band," said Morton. "Re-energized and reignited, this is LAMB OF GOD 2020. We've never been more excited."

The fact that the band's eighth studio effort would warrant "self-titled" status is a testament to the band's pride and satisfaction with these songs and this period in their creativity.

"Putting only our name on it is a statement," singer Randy Blythe said. "This is LAMB OF GOD. Here and now."

A true collaboration between all members of the band, LAMB OF GOD's eighth studio album is an amalgam of each individual's contributions, blended to create a singular style. Guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler fuel the album with a mountain of riffs, taking what LAMB OF GOD are known for, and unbelievably, upping the ante to new levels. The rhythm section of John Campbell, looming large as a rhythmic shadow, and drummer Art Cruz, who makes his studio debut with LAMB OF GOD here on this record, underpin the proceedings with passion, sweat and expansive dynamics. Vocalist D. Randall Blythe is as angry, insightful, and informed as ever. Never one to shrink from facing the darker aspects of our nature head-on, Blythe delivers with no punches pulled, and as only he and LAMB OF GOD can in 2020.

In the midst of writing the ten songs that appear on "Lamb Of God", the group hit pause on the works-in-progress to man the stage as main support SLAYER's "The Final Campaign". After months of playing their best-known songs nightly, LAMB OF GOD returned to the new tracks and began to work with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM). Special guests Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT) also make appearances on "Lamb Of God".

"Lamb Of God" track listing:

01. Memento Mori

02. Checkmate

03. Gears

04. Reality Bath

05. New Colossal Hate

06. Resurrection Man

07. Poison Dream (feat. Jamey Jasta)

08. Routes (feat. Chuck Billy)

09. Bloodshot Eyes

10. On The Hook

LAMB OF GOD and MEGADETH's 55-date tour will be split into two legs, the first of which kicks off June 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and wraps August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second run launches October 2 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and runs through November 13 at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

LAMB OF GOD is:

D. Randall Blythe - Vocals

Mark Morton - Guitar

Willie Adler - Guitar

John Campbell - Bass

Art Cruz - Drums

Photo: Travis Shinn

