LAMB OF GOD Drops 'Routes' Quarantine Music Video Featuring TESTAMENT's CHUCK BILLY

LAMB OF GOD has debuted a new live quarantine session video for the track "Routes", featuring a guest appearance by TESTAMENT vocalist Chuck Billy. "Routes" is taken from last year's self-titled release, which will see the deluxe version reissue this Friday, March 26 via Epic Records.

"It's always an honor to be asked to perform with LAMB OF GOD, especially on this song," says Billy, who also lent his voice to the album version of the song. "It has such a deep meaning for me personally with my native American heritage. I'm happy Randy included me to get the message out about what is going on with Native Americans in the USA."

The three-disc deluxe edition of "Lamb Of God" featuries the full record with two bonus tracks and a live version of the album, along with a DVD performance of "Lamb Of God".

"This album, and in particular this deluxe edition, is something I'm incredibly proud of," says guitarist Willie Adler. "Throughout the process of writing, recording and the subsequent filming of the live stream, I knew we were creating much more than a collection of songs. Much more than a simple streamed performance. This was focused energy. Energy that, to me, is very tangible. And now, more than ever, in an era where human interaction is so limited, art.... be it music, visual or otherwise, is a human connection point. And we need as much of that as possible! I hope everyone enjoys this deluxe edition as much as we enjoyed creating it. Thank you."

Pre-orders for the set are available now, along with "Ghost Shaped People". The live CD and DVD portion of the deluxe edition features the first of LAMB OF GOD's two ultra-successful live stream events from September 2020, in which the band performed their critically acclaimed, self-titled album "Lamb Of God" in full, plus an encore of four songs, including "Ruin", "Contractor", "512" and the debut live performance of "The Death Of Us", a new song the band wrote and recorded in quarantine for the "Bill & Ted Face The Music" movie and soundtrack. The DVD includes a new director's cut with bonus material.

Originally, released June 19 of last year, LAMB OF GOD's first new album in five years was met with universal acclaim — not only among major rock journalists, but with all strata of metal fans around the world.

But critics, media and the industry aside, perhaps the most telling statistic is the year-end U.S. metal radio chart, where the new album dominated at No. 1 by a massive margin (over 2,000 more spins than the album at No. 2). "Lamb Of God" spent nine weeks in the #1 spot and never left the top 10 since debuting on the chart in February. Metal radio is the lifeblood of the U.S. metal world, largely staffed by college students and regional tastemakers, playing the music that they know their local metal fans want to hear. At iTunes, "Lamb Of God" landed at No. 1 on the overall Rock and Metal album chart upon release.

