LAMB OF GOD Collaborates With NIGHTFLYER ROASTWORKS On 'Memento Mori' Coffee

LAMB OF GOD has collaborated with Nightflyer Roastworks to create its first small batch single origin coffee, Memento Mori, grown in El Salvador and roasted in Charlotte, North Carolina.

With a life on the road, members of LAMB OF GOD have found themselves frequenting coffee shops around the world and brewing from their own espresso machine on the tour bus. A longtime passion of guitarist Willie Adler, Memento Mori brings to fruition years of home roasting and blending in a true collaboration with friend Paul Waggoner, owner of Nightflyer Roastworks and guitarist for BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME.

For more information on Memento Mori, visit lambofgodcoffee.com.

LAMB OF GOD's new, self-titled album was released on June 19 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marks LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band in July 2019 as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

As previously reported, LAMB OF GOD's North American tour with MEGADETH, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES has been rescheduled for 2021.