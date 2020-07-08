LAMB OF GOD And PUCK HCKY Release Hockey-Themed Collection

Puck Hcky, the quirky hockey-themed brand, has teamed up with Richmond, Virginia metallers LAMB OF GOD on a totally unique collection of items.

The Puck Hcky x Slayer collection contains many pro-level quality hockey-themed items, like hockey jerseys, pullover and zip-up hoodies, hats and stickers.

The collection has dropped and is available at the Puck Hcky store: PuckHcky.com.

Launched in 2015, Puck Hcky has gained the reputation as the go-to hockey apparel brand with a unique knack for meshing various elements of popular culture with the great sport of hockey. Puck Hcky's numerous collaborations celebrate movies, iconic personalities and many awesome musicians and bands.

Puck Hcky's current roster includes SLAYER, MESHUGGAH, OVERKILL, EXODUS, CANNIBAL CORPSE, TESTAMENT, OPETH and many more.

