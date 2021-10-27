LAMB OF GOD And KREATOR Postpone 'State Of Unrest' European Tour To Fall 2022

LAMB OF GOD and KREATOR have once again been forced to postpone their previously announced "State Of Unrest" European tour due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The two metal legends' co-headlining trek will now take place in late 2022, with THY ART IS MURDER and GATECREEPER freshly added to the bill.

"State Of Unrest" 2022 European tour dates:

Nov. 18 - Denmark - Copenhagen Forum Black Box

Nov. 19 - Sweden - Stockholm Fryshuset Arenan

Nov. 21 - Finland - Oulu Teatria

Nov. 22 - Finland - Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box

Nov. 24 - Poland - Warsaw Stodola

Nov. 26 - Germany - Munich Zenith

Nov. 27 - Germany - Berlin Columbiahalle

Nov. 29 - Netherlands - Tilburg O13

Nov. 30 - Belgium - Brussels AB

Dec. 02 - Germany - Ludwigsburg MHP Arena

Dec. 03 - Germany - Essen Grugahalle

Dec. 04 - Germany - Saarbrücken Saarlandhalle

Dec. 06 - Spain - Madrid Riviera

Dec. 07 - Spain - Barcelona Razzmatazz

Dec. 09 - Germany - Wiesbaden Schlachthof

Dec. 10 - Germany - Hamburg Edel Optics Arena

Dec. 11 - Germany - Leipzig Haus Auensee

Dec. 20 - France - Paris L'Olympia

Dec. 21 - Switzerland - Zurich Samsung Hall

Tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

KREATOR recently entered Hansa Tonstudio in Berlin, Germany to begin recording their new album for a tentative early 2022 release. Helming the sessions is Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, CODE ORANGE, POWER TRIP and SOULFLY, among others.

KREATOR's next album will mark the band's first with bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who joined the group in 2019.

In March 2020, KREATOR surprise-released a new single, "666 - World Divided". The song was produced by Andy Sneap and Markus Ganter and was recorded at Hansa Tonstudios.

The music video for "666 - World Divided" was created under the direction of Jörn Heitmann, who was responsible for the music videos for "Radio" and "Ausländer" by RAMMSTEIN.

KREATOR played its first show with Leclercq in October 2019 in Santiago, Chile.

Before joining KREATOR, Leclercq rose to fame with U.K.-based extreme power metallers DRAGONFORCE for whom he handled bass duties from 2005 until August 2019.

KREATOR released a new live set, "London Apocalypticon - Live At The Roundhouse", in February 2020 via Nuclear Blast. The effort was professionally filmed and recorded on December 16, 2018 at the Roundhouse in London, England.

Released in April via Nuclear Blast Records, LAMB OF GOD's "Live In Richmond, VA" includes a live version of the self-titled album with two bonus tracks, along with a DVD that features the first of LAMB OF GOD's two ultra-successful live stream events from September 2020, in which the band performed "Lamb Of God" in full, plus an encore of four songs including "Ruin", "Contractor", "512", and the debut live performance of "The Death Of Us", a newer song the band wrote and recorded in quarantine for the "Bill & Ted Face The Music" movie and soundtrack. The DVD includes a new director's cut with bonus material.

"Lamb Of God" was released in June 2020 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marked LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band in July 2019 as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).