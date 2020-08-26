LAJON WITHERSPOON Hopes To See SEVENDUST Get 'Bigger'

In a new interview with "Two Doods Reviews", SEVENDUST singer Lajon Witherspoon was asked what he and his bandmates want to do differently to reinvent or break the mold of the past 20 years, or if they just want to continue the momentum. He replied (hear audio below): "I just wish definitely that we can stay on the avenue that we're on, but also just go down different avenues and make it bigger — open more minds to what's going on in our community.

"A lot of people say it's metal — I think it's soul rock and roll, soulful music that we play. And I just hope that it gets bigger," he continued.

"I've always said with a new album, I feel like it's a beginning again, and I definitely feel like there's a new beginning that can happen for not only SEVENDUST but for every band out there and every artist, with what's going on with this pandemic and the craziness in the world. It's opened up our eyes to not only the pandemic but the equality and what's going on. There's so many new avenues for us all to go down and to make it good together. And I really believe in that."

SEVENDUST will release its 13th studio album, "Blood & Stone", on October 23 via Rise Records. The follow-up to 2018's "All I See Is War" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

"All I See Is War" was released in May 2018. It marked the group's first album for Rise Records, the Oregon-based metal and hard rock label which was purchased by BMG in 2015.

In 2016, SEVENDUST received its first-ever Grammy nomination after two decades together as a band. "Thank You", the debut single from 2015's "Kill The Flaw", got the nod for "Best Metal Performance".

Photo credit: Travis Shinn / Chuck Brueckmann

