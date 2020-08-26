LAJON WITHERSPOON Hopes To See SEVENDUST Get 'Bigger'

August 26, 2020 0 Comments

LAJON WITHERSPOON Hopes To See SEVENDUST Get 'Bigger'

In a new interview with "Two Doods Reviews", SEVENDUST singer Lajon Witherspoon was asked what he and his bandmates want to do differently to reinvent or break the mold of the past 20 years, or if they just want to continue the momentum. He replied (hear audio below): "I just wish definitely that we can stay on the avenue that we're on, but also just go down different avenues and make it bigger — open more minds to what's going on in our community.

"A lot of people say it's metal — I think it's soul rock and roll, soulful music that we play. And I just hope that it gets bigger," he continued.

"I've always said with a new album, I feel like it's a beginning again, and I definitely feel like there's a new beginning that can happen for not only SEVENDUST but for every band out there and every artist, with what's going on with this pandemic and the craziness in the world. It's opened up our eyes to not only the pandemic but the equality and what's going on. There's so many new avenues for us all to go down and to make it good together. And I really believe in that."

SEVENDUST will release its 13th studio album, "Blood & Stone", on October 23 via Rise Records. The follow-up to 2018's "All I See Is War" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

"All I See Is War" was released in May 2018. It marked the group's first album for Rise Records, the Oregon-based metal and hard rock label which was purchased by BMG in 2015.

In 2016, SEVENDUST received its first-ever Grammy nomination after two decades together as a band. "Thank You", the debut single from 2015's "Kill The Flaw", got the nod for "Best Metal Performance".

Photo credit: Travis Shinn / Chuck Brueckmann

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).