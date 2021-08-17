LACUNA COIL's CRISTINA SCABBIA: What I Miss The Most About Touring

August 17, 2021 0 Comments

In a brand new interview with Alicia Atout, LACUNA COIL singer Cristina Scabbia was asked what she misses the most about touring while she is spending time at home during the pandemic. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I just miss the traveling. Because the traveling includes everything — meeting fans, playing shows, discovering new cultures, meeting new people. And it's what kept the fuel of LACUNA COIL alive so far, because we write about life experiences. And if you don't get to experience things in life, where do you get your inspiration? I mean, it's not the same for me to stay home, even if I read books or watch movies, it's not the same thing as real living. So that's what I miss the most — human touch, human contact, conversations with people. They don't need to be deep. I just need this exchange of energy that only happens when you're with people."

LACUNA COIL released a new live album, "Live From The Apocalypse", on June 25 via Century Media. It was recorded during a special livestream event where the band performed its latest album, "Black Anima", in its entirety, in September 2020.

LACUNA COIL recently announced the release of its very own tabletop (or better yet, concert floor!) party game, Horns Up! The game itself takes place at a LACUNA COIL show, where each player must fight his or her way to be the first to reach the stage. Shipping is available worldwide until November 2021. Pre-order your copy here.

In February, LACUNA COIL took part in an initiative dubbed "L'Ultimo Concerto?" (Last Concert) to highlight the increasingly uncertain future of music venues. Instead of delivering live performances as part of a scheduled free virtual stream on February 27, each of around 130 Italian artists was filmed taking the stage at a different venue and then standing there in silence as a way of commemorating the one-year mark since the first Italian venues closed.

