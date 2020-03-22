LACUNA COIL's CRISTINA SCABBIA On Coronavirus Pandemic: 'I Don't Know When All This Will Be Finally Over'

LACUNA COIL singer Cristina Scabbia has once again urged the band's fans to do their part in keeping everybody healthy while they are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Friday (March 20), more than one-quarter of Americans were being ordered to stay home as much as possible in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus. The governors of New York, Illinois and Connecticut joined California and Pennsylvania in shutting down most businesses.
Earlier today, Scabbia took to her Instagram to write: "I can't read into the future and I don't know when all this will be finally over... All I know is that at the end of it all I hope we will all remember how important is to collaborate, considering each other and love our own contries... knowing we are all part of the same universe.
"Stay safe out there!"
There have been more than 328,000 confirmed cases and more than 14,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.
Italy, where LACUNA COIL is based, reported its largest one-day coronavirus death toll Friday, with 627 people dying in a 24-hour span.
More than 50,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Italy, and more than 4,000 have died.
86 percent of fatalities in Italy were among those aged over 70. People aged 60 to 69 made up a further 10 percent of the deaths.
Lombardia, where LACUNA COIL's hometown of Milan is located, is the worst-affected region in the country with 3,095 deaths.
Lombardia has been under a lockdown since March 8.
