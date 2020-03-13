LACUNA COIL's CRISTINA SCABBIA: New Coronavirus 'Is NOT Like A Common Flu And It Spreads Fast'

LACUNA COIL's Cristina Scabbia is the latest musician to stress the importance of international solidarity as we address the effects of the coronavirus COVID-19.

There have been more than 124,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,600 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

Officials have made it clear that the elderly — especially those with heart, lung, and immunological conditions — are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus, with one nursing home in Washington already confirming the death of 19 residents. In Italy, which has one of the oldest populations in the world, of the first 105 patients who died from the virus, the average age was 81, and many of the deceased had preexisting health conditions. Lombardia, where LACUNA COIL's hometown of Milan is located, currently has 6,896 positive cases, making it the largest outbreak in the country overall.

Earlier today, Scabbia took to her Instagram to share the following message: "We are all facing a very strange, never happened before, moment.

"This virus is NOT like a common flue and spreads FAST.

"It is crucial now to protect ourselves in order to protect the lives of the loved and the weakest ones and to help our health system that is collapsing because there will not be space for everyone soon in health cares.

"We send our love and support to all our doctors, nurses and volunteers that are exhausted and are hardly working for all of us.

"We cooperate in this quarantine, STAYING IN OUR HOMES.

"We are a community, a family and we have to collaborate to get out, ALL

TOGETHER.

"WE DON’T GO OUT... TO GET OUT OF IT!"

LACUNA COIL recently canceled its previously scheduled shows in Australia and Southeast Asia due to mounting concerns of the coronavirus.

There is no known cure yet for the flu-like virus, which originated in China.

In the U.S., the number of known coronavirus cases had reached at least 1700, with some modeling studies suggesting the U.S. will have more than 8,000 cases by next week, 40,000 cases in two weeks, and nearly 150,000 cases by the end of the month.

