LACUNA COIL's CRISTINA SCABBIA Has Been Relaxing A Lot While In Quarantine

LACUNA COIL frontwoman Cristina Scabbia spoke to "The Boo Crew" podcast about how she has been dealing with the coronavirus crisis. She said (hear audio below): "To be honest, I relaxed a lot. Because we came back home a couple of weeks before the lockdown started. We just finished a South American tour, so we came back home. It was the 27th of February, and March 8th, we started the lockdown. So I basically watched a lot of movies, I worked on some music, but it was not a priority, to be honest. I wanted to take this time to actually do something creative, but in other terms. I drew a lot, I painted, I sculpted — I did something completely different; still creative, but not that much in music, to be honest."

Scabbia recently urged the LACUNA COIL fans to do their part in keeping everybody healthy while they are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been more than 9.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 486,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

More than 239,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Italy, where LACUNA COIL is based, and more than 34,000 have died.

Lombardy, where LACUNA COIL's hometown of Milan is located, is the worst-affected region in the country and accounts for about half of Italy's deaths from the virus.

This past March, Scabbia told Kerrang! magazine that we are in the middle of "very dark time" as many musicians are contending with unexpected hardship due to most tours being postponed or canceled in the wake of the global spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The closure of live venues, as well as other social distancing measures, has caused hundreds of millions of dollars in ticket-sales losses and has dried up the primary source of income for the vast majority of working musicians.

Scabbia said: "Yes, it's a very dark time for music and arts. It is frustrating and it's sad, but we're all in the same boat. It is madness because you have to consider that the livelihood of a band now is mostly on the road. That's where you get the majority of your income, which you need to survive and keep on working.

"We were able to think ahead and cancel flights and tours, because we projected the situation," she continued, referring to the cancelation of LACUNA COIL's shows in Australia and Southeast Asia. "We thought ahead and thought about our health and the health of our friends.

"I know other bands that have lost a huge amount of money and it will be hard to get back on track because it will not get back to normal all at once. Fans might not have a lot of money because they didn't work. It will be really hard but I'm staying positive because once you touch the bottom, you can only go up."

