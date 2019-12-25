LACUNA COIL's ANDREA FERRO Says 'Black Anima' Album Has Been 'Welcomed' By Old-School Fans And Newer Fans

LACUNA COIL singer Andrea Ferro spoke to Finland's Kaaos TV about the band's latest album, "Black Anima". The follow-up to 2016's "Delirium" was released on October 11 worldwide through Century Media Records. Asked how the new LACUNA COIL songs are being received by the fans, Andrea said: "They are going down really well. It's been a record that has been welcomed both by the old-school fans and the newer fans really well. I think it's a record that contains a little bit of all our colors as a band, all of our sound. I would say some songs especially are more focused on the original sound of the band, more to the gothic side of things. Some others are more groovy, modern songs. So they both work well in Europe and in America, actually."

He continued: "We've done already a tour in the States for five weeks with ALL THAT REMAINS, and it was very successful to present the new tracks. But back then, there were only just singles out — not the album yet. The album came out the last week of that tour, and then straight into the European tour, because we wanted to… don't leave behind the main markets we have. Because sometimes in the past, we've been focusing a lot on North America, because it's been a very successful place for us, and sometimes we were coming a little too late to Europe, when the album was already a couple of months old. So this time we have tried everything possible to squeeze in both at almost the same time… It's hard [to pull that off], but we've done it with the singles. We released the first three songs [in the weeks leading up to the album's arrival], so we already had some stuff to play on the [American] tour. And we kept it short on the five-week run. And then we're gonna come back [to the U.S.] later for more."

The deluxe edition of "Black Anima" comes with a limited-edition custom deck, created with the help of artist Micah Ulrich.

During the North American tour, LACUNA COIL promoted "Black Anima" by performing the first two singles from the LP, "Layers Of Time" and "Reckless". The tracks were accompanied by music videos directed by Roberto Cinardi (a.k.a. SaKu), a longtime collaborator of the band, who also previously worked on LACUNA COIL's 2012 short film "Dark Passengers".

This past October, LACUNA COIL released an Amazon Original song titled "Bad Things".

Formed in 1994, LACUNA COIL celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019.

