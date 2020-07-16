LACUNA COIL: Third Episode Of 'On Tour' Internet Video Series

Italian heavy rockers LACUNA COIL recently launched a new Internet video series called "On Tour With Lacuna Coil". Each clip will contain behind-the-scenes footage from the band's 2019 "Black Anima" European tour.

The third "On Tour With Lacuna Coil" episode, focusing on the band's concert in Bologna, Italy, can be seen below.

Says LACUNA COIL singer Cristina Scabbia: "As we're still not allowed to travel the world and get on stage and sing with you every night, follow us on a journey through the 2019 Black Anima European Tour, only on our YouTube channel. Every Wednesday at 15.00 CEST a new episode of the #OnTourWithLacunaCoil series will go live."

This past March, Scabbia told Kerrang! magazine that we are in the middle of "very dark time" as many musicians are contending with unexpected hardship due to most tours being postponed or canceled in the wake of the global spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The closure of live venues, as well as other social distancing measures, has caused hundreds of millions of dollars in ticket-sales losses and has dried up the primary source of income for the vast majority of working musicians.

Scabbia said: "Yes, it's a very dark time for music and arts. It is frustrating and it's sad, but we're all in the same boat. It is madness because you have to consider that the livelihood of a band now is mostly on the road. That's where you get the majority of your income, which you need to survive and keep on working.

"We were able to think ahead and cancel flights and tours, because we projected the situation," she continued, referring to the cancelation of LACUNA COIL's shows in Australia and Southeast Asia. "We thought ahead and thought about our health and the health of our friends.

"I know other bands that have lost a huge amount of money and it will be hard to get back on track because it will not get back to normal all at once. Fans might not have a lot of money because they didn't work. It will be really hard but I'm staying positive because once you touch the bottom, you can only go up."

