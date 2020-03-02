LACUNA COIL Cancels Shows Due To Coronavirus

Italian heavy rockers LACUNA COIL have canceled their previously scheduled shows in Australia and Southeast Asia due to mounting concerns of the coronavirus.

The band announced the cancelation in a social media post earlier today. They wrote: "ATTENTION SOUTH EAST ASIA‼️ We regret to inform our beloved fans of South East Asia that due to circumstances beyond our control we must cancel our upcoming shows in Dubai, Bangkok, Melbourne, Sydney, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore and Jakarta. Our home region of Lombardia, Italy, is in the midst of a Coronavirus outbreak. While cancelling is heartbreaking for us, everyone’s health and safety must come first and this includes our fans. We're confident this emergency will soon be contained and we can get back on the road to you. Thank you for your understanding and stay safe.

"Ticket refunds are available for headline shows at points of purchase."

On Sunday, Italy reported a 50% increase in coronavirus cases. It now has the most coronavirus cases of any country outside of Asia.

Italy's Civil Protection Authority reported the country now has 1,694 confirmed coronavirus cases. Thirty-four people have died.

The bulk of the cases are in the northern region of Lombardy, whose capital is Milan, which is where LACUNA COIL is based.

There is no known cure yet for the flu-like virus, which originated in China.

In the U.S., the number of known coronavirus cases had reached at least 80 as of Sunday, including people evacuated from a cruise ship and Wuhan.

