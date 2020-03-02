LACUNA COIL Cancels Shows Due To Coronavirus

March 2, 2020 0 Comments

LACUNA COIL Cancels Shows Due To Coronavirus

Italian heavy rockers LACUNA COIL have canceled their previously scheduled shows in Australia and Southeast Asia due to mounting concerns of the coronavirus.

The band announced the cancelation in a social media post earlier today. They wrote: "ATTENTION SOUTH EAST ASIA‼️ We regret to inform our beloved fans of South East Asia that due to circumstances beyond our control we must cancel our upcoming shows in Dubai, Bangkok, Melbourne, Sydney, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore and Jakarta. Our home region of Lombardia, Italy, is in the midst of a Coronavirus outbreak. While cancelling is heartbreaking for us, everyone’s health and safety must come first and this includes our fans. We're confident this emergency will soon be contained and we can get back on the road to you. Thank you for your understanding and stay safe.

"Ticket refunds are available for headline shows at points of purchase."

On Sunday, Italy reported a 50% increase in coronavirus cases. It now has the most coronavirus cases of any country outside of Asia.

Italy's Civil Protection Authority reported the country now has 1,694 confirmed coronavirus cases. Thirty-four people have died.

The bulk of the cases are in the northern region of Lombardy, whose capital is Milan, which is where LACUNA COIL is based.

There is no known cure yet for the flu-like virus, which originated in China.

In the U.S., the number of known coronavirus cases had reached at least 80 as of Sunday, including people evacuated from a cruise ship and Wuhan.

ATTENTION SOUTH EAST ASIA‼️
We regret to inform our beloved fans of South East Asia that due to circumstances beyond...

Posted by Lacuna Coil on Sunday, March 1, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).