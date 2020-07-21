LACUNA COIL Announces 'Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse' Virtual Concert

LACUNA COIL has announced "Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse", an exclusive streaming show featuring a full performance of "Black Anima" for the very first time, including songs never performed live, plus special backstage/off-camera moments and more.

The band, stationed in its hometown of Milan, Italy since February 2020, is fired up for its first show since the COVID-19 lockdown forced the entire music business, and the world, to stop.

"When the world changed, we were in the early stages of touring our new album, 'Black Anima'," LACUNA COIL said. "Months have gone by and the desire to get back up on stage and play our music for you has just grown bigger and bigger. While the pandemic won't allow us to travel to your hometowns, it can't stop us from coming directly into your homes. Please welcome 'Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse'…"

The Italian heavy rockers will play a special streaming show on Friday, September 11 from the Alcatraz Club in Milan in what will certainly be a unique and once-in-a-lifetime event. After the success of the acclaimed 20th-anniversary concert "The 119 Show", the band has once again gone all out to create an outstanding and exclusive spectacle that won't disappoint fans all over the world. The show will be available to view only once, live, via streaming.

"Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse" will be hosted on A-Live.

Early-bird and general admission link texttickets go on sale on Wednesday, July 22 16:00 BST.

More than 244,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Italy, and more than 35,000 have died.

Lombardy, where LACUNA COIL's hometown of Milan is located, is the worst-affected region in the country and accounts for about half of Italy's deaths from the virus.

LACUNA COIL is:

Cristina Scabbia - Vocals
Andrea Ferro - Vocals
Marco "Maki" Coti-Zelati - Guitars, Bass Guitar, Keyboards & Synths
Diego "DD" Cavallotti - Guitars
Richard Meiz - Drums

