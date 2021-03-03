LA POP ART Unveils KISS 'Word Art' Branded Line of Apparel

LA Pop Art has joined forces with KISS to launch a branded "Word Art" line of apparel that celebrates the legendary band's enduring magic.

LA Pop Art company founder Joseph Leibovic states: "'You wanted the best; you got the best!' We couldn't be more excited and honored to be working with one of the most iconic rock bands of all time and, more importantly, being able to offer the KISS Army something so unique."

Just in time to commemorate KISS's "End Of The Road" final tour, LA Pop Art has created the iconic KISS logo out of their popular song titles and the famous makeup of the Demon, Starchild, Catman, and Spaceman. T-shirts, sweatshirts, tote bags and more are now available for men, women, and children.

"There has never been a band like KISS and there will never be another band like them," Leibovic adds. "We wanted to honor their legend with a truly one-of-a-kind design that is a must-have for any KISS fan."

This fully licensed KISS merchandise is boldly printed with pride in the USA and available for purchase at LAPopArt.com, Macys.com, Amazon.com and other select quality retailers.

LA Pop Art worked with KISS's licensing agency, Epic Rights, to facilitate this partnership.

LA Pop Art is the exclusive home to unique "Word Art" apparel that combines the visual images of pop culture's most celebrated icons with the language that made them famous, creating unique works of art.

The company creates text-based artwork, entirely drawn by hand, using the ancient technique of micrography, an art form of writing text in very small letters to form the illusion of an image.

LA Pop Art is the premier Pop Art micrographic imaging firm with a portfolio of film, music, and pop-culture artwork from the biggest names in the business, and has been featured in top magazines, movies, TV shows and in major art collections and exhibits.

To learn more, visit lapopart.com.