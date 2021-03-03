LA POP ART Unveils KISS 'Word Art' Branded Line of Apparel

March 3, 2021 0 Comments

LA POP ART Unveils KISS 'Word Art' Branded Line of Apparel

LA Pop Art has joined forces with KISS to launch a branded "Word Art" line of apparel that celebrates the legendary band's enduring magic.

LA Pop Art company founder Joseph Leibovic states: "'You wanted the best; you got the best!' We couldn't be more excited and honored to be working with one of the most iconic rock bands of all time and, more importantly, being able to offer the KISS Army something so unique."

Just in time to commemorate KISS's "End Of The Road" final tour, LA Pop Art has created the iconic KISS logo out of their popular song titles and the famous makeup of the Demon, Starchild, Catman, and Spaceman. T-shirts, sweatshirts, tote bags and more are now available for men, women, and children.

"There has never been a band like KISS and there will never be another band like them," Leibovic adds. "We wanted to honor their legend with a truly one-of-a-kind design that is a must-have for any KISS fan."

This fully licensed KISS merchandise is boldly printed with pride in the USA and available for purchase at LAPopArt.com, Macys.com, Amazon.com and other select quality retailers.

LA Pop Art worked with KISS's licensing agency, Epic Rights, to facilitate this partnership.

LA Pop Art is the exclusive home to unique "Word Art" apparel that combines the visual images of pop culture's most celebrated icons with the language that made them famous, creating unique works of art.

The company creates text-based artwork, entirely drawn by hand, using the ancient technique of micrography, an art form of writing text in very small letters to form the illusion of an image.

LA Pop Art is the premier Pop Art micrographic imaging firm with a portfolio of film, music, and pop-culture artwork from the biggest names in the business, and has been featured in top magazines, movies, TV shows and in major art collections and exhibits.

To learn more, visit lapopart.com.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).