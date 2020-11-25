LA POP ART Unveils AC/DC 'Word Art' Branded Line Of Apparel

LA Pop Art, a leader in "word art" design and apparel, has recreated one of the world's most iconic band logos using the titles of AC/DC's biggest hits as well as some of the iconic imagery that has defined the incredible career of one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

LA Pop Art company founder Joseph Leibovic says: "This one-of-a-kind design is a must-have for any AC/DC fan, especially on the heels of the new 'Power Up' album release, a beautiful tribute to the late, great Malcolm Young — the bands co-founder, songwriter and guitarist who sadly passed away in 2017."

The AC/DC-branded clothing and merchandise (t-shirts, sweatshirts, tank tops, tote bags and much more) was visualized through a deal with New York-based licensing company Perryscope Productions along with the band's partners, Los Angeles-based Epic Rights.

The fully licensed branded line of apparel is available for men, women and kids, and is available for purchase at LAPopArt.com, Macys.com, Amazon.com and other fine retailers.

The company's full line of products are available at www.lapopart.com.

LA Pop Art is the exclusive home to unique "word art" apparel that combines the visual images of pop culture's most celebrated icons with the language that made them famous, creating unique works of art.

The company creates text-based artwork, entirely drawn by hand, using the ancient technique of micrography, an art form of writing text in very small letters to form the illusion of an image.

LA Pop Art is the premier pop art micrographic imaging firm with a portfolio of film, music, and pop-culture artwork from the biggest names in the business, and has been featured in top magazines, movies, TV shows and in major art collections and exhibits.