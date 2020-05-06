L.A. GUNS Feat. PHIL LEWIS, TRACII GUNS: New Single 'Let You Down' Out Now

L.A. GUNS, featuring singer Phil Lewis and guitarist Tracii Guns, has just released a new single, "Let You Down". The song was written and recorded this past month while the band is in the midst of work on its next studio album. The band was so struck by the song that it felt the need to release it immediately rather than sit on it for the next studio album. It may or may not appear on said album.

Of the song, Phil says: "This is our new single, 'Let You Down', a deep haunting work and words from a tormented soul. It was recorded during quarantine, so Tracii laid down his guitar tracks in Denmark, I did my vocals at home in Las Vegas, and Adam Hamilton played drums and mixed it in L.A. Under normal circumstances, it would have been recorded in a more traditional way, but somehow the isolation adds to the atmosphere of this very cool song. I'm sure you're going to love it. Cheers."

Tracii adds: "This song just appeared at the right time, while we were writing and recording on different continents. Also, we won't be performing anytime soon and it seems like the type of song that our fans can hold on to for awhile."

L.A. GUNS is currently writing and recording songs for a new studio album, tentatively due in late 2020 or early 2021 via Frontiers Music Srl. This will be the third studio album since the much welcome reunion of the band's core foundation of Lewis and Guns. It will follow the well received studio albums "The Missing Peace" and "The Devil You Know", plus the live release "Made In Milan", and a covers EP "Another Xmas In Hell".

L.A. GUNS is:

Phil Lewis - vocals

Tracii Guns - guitars

Ace Von Johnson - guitars

Johnny Martin - bass

Scot Coogan - drums

This band is not to be confused with drummer Steve Riley's version of L.A. GUNS, which recently released its debut single, "Crawl". The track is taken from the band's first album, "Renegades", which will arrive in late summer or early fall via Golden Robot Records.

Riley's version of L.A. GUNS made its live debut last May at the M3 Rock Festival. The drummer is joined in the group by Orlando, Florida-based guitarist/vocalist Kurt Frohlich, bassist Kelly Nickels (a member of L.A. GUNS' "classic" incarnation) and guitarist Scott Griffin (who played bass for the band from 2007 until 2009, and then again from 2011 to 2014).

Photo by Dustin Jack Photography

