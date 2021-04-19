L.A. GUNS Feat. PHIL LEWIS And TRACII GUNS To Release New Album, 'Checkered Past', In November

L.A. GUNS, featuring singer Phil Lewis and guitarist Tracii Guns, has set "Checkered Past" as the title of its new studio album, due in November via Frontiers Music Srl. This will be the third studio album since the much welcome reunion of the band's core foundation of Lewis and Guns. It will follow the well-received studio albums "The Missing Peace" and "The Devil You Know", plus the live release "Made In Milan", and a covers EP "Another Xmas In Hell".

Guns revealed the title of the new L.A. GUNS LP during an appearance on "The Jasta Show", hosted by HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta. Speaking about the band's plans for the coming months, the guitarist said: "There's a live L.A. GUNS record coming out in July. All 'Cocked & Loaded'; It's all [the songs from] 'Cocked & Loaded' live. And then a studio record comes out in November — a new L.A. GUNS studio record. And that's called 'Checkered Past'."

L.A. GUNS performed its second album, 1989's "Cocked & Loaded", in its entirety on November 28, 2020 at the Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was livestreamed via Veeps.

In May 2020, L.A. GUNS released a new single, "Let You Down". The song was written and recorded while the band was in the midst of working on its next studio album.

L.A. GUNS is:

Phil Lewis - vocals
Tracii Guns - guitars
Ace Von Johnson - guitars
Johnny Martin - bass
Scot Coogan - drums

This band is not to be confused with drummer Steve Riley's version of L.A. GUNS, which released its first album, "Renegades", last fall via Golden Robot Records.

Riley's version of L.A. GUNS made its live debut in May 2019 at the M3 Rock Festival. The drummer is joined in the group by Orlando, Florida-based guitarist/vocalist Kurt Frohlich, bassist Kelly Nickels (a member of L.A. GUNS' "classic" incarnation) and guitarist Scott Griffin (who played bass for the band from 2007 until 2009, and then again from 2011 to 2014).

In January 2020, Riley was sued by Lewis and Guns in California District Court. Joining Riley as defendants in the case are the three musicians who perform in his recently launched rival version of L.A. GUNS; that group's manager, booking agent and merchandiser; and Golden Robot Records.

The complaint, which requests a trial by jury, alleges that Riley's version of L.A. GUNS (referred to in the case docket as "the infringing L.A. GUNS") is creating "unfair competition" through its unauthorized usage of the L.A. GUNS trademark. In addition, Guns and Lewis are seeking relief from and/or against false advertising, breach of contract and unauthorized usage of their likenesses.

Photo by Dustin Jack Photography

