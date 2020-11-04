L.A. GUNS Feat. PHIL LEWIS And TRACII GUNS To Perform Entire 'Cocked & Loaded' Album At Las Vegas Concert

November 4, 2020 0 Comments

L.A. GUNS Feat. PHIL LEWIS And TRACII GUNS To Perform Entire 'Cocked & Loaded' Album At Las Vegas Concert

L.A. GUNS, featuring singer Phil Lewis and guitarist Tracii Guns, will perform its second album, 1989's "Cocked & Loaded", in its entirety on November 28 at the Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tickets for the pay-per-view livestream go on sale on Friday, November 6 at 10:00 a.m. PST from laguns.veeps.com.

This past May, L.A. GUNS released a new single, "Let You Down". The song was written and recorded while the band was in the midst of working on its next studio album.

L.A. GUNS' next LP is tentatively due in early 2021 via Frontiers Music Srl. This will be the third studio album since the much welcome reunion of the band's core foundation of Lewis and Guns. It will follow the well received studio albums "The Missing Peace" and "The Devil You Know", plus the live release "Made In Milan", and a covers EP "Another Xmas In Hell".

L.A. GUNS is:

Phil Lewis - vocals
Tracii Guns - guitars
Ace Von Johnson - guitars
Johnny Martin - bass
Scot Coogan - drums

This band is not to be confused with drummer Steve Riley's version of L.A. GUNS, which will release its first album, "Renegades", later this month via Golden Robot Records.

Riley's version of L.A. GUNS made its live debut in May 2019 at the M3 Rock Festival. The drummer is joined in the group by Orlando, Florida-based guitarist/vocalist Kurt Frohlich, bassist Kelly Nickels (a member of L.A. GUNS' "classic" incarnation) and guitarist Scott Griffin (who played bass for the band from 2007 until 2009, and then again from 2011 to 2014).

This past January, Riley was sued by Lewis and Guns in California District Court. Joining Riley as defendants in the case are the three musicians who perform in his recently launched rival version of L.A. GUNS; that group's manager, booking agent and merchandiser; and Golden Robot Records.

The complaint, which requests a trial by jury, alleges that Riley's version of L.A. GUNS (referred to in the case docket as "the infringing L.A. GUNS") is creating "unfair competition" through its unauthorized usage of the L.A. GUNS trademark. In addition, Guns and Lewis are seeking relief from and/or against false advertising, breach of contract and unauthorized usage of their likenesses.

Photo by Dustin Jack Photography

A very special ⭐️PAY PER VIEW LIVESTREAM⭐️ event: Celebrating 31 years of "Cocked and Loaded".

Tickets on sale Friday,...

Posted by L.A. GUNS on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).