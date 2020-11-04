L.A. GUNS Feat. PHIL LEWIS And TRACII GUNS To Perform Entire 'Cocked & Loaded' Album At Las Vegas Concert

L.A. GUNS, featuring singer Phil Lewis and guitarist Tracii Guns, will perform its second album, 1989's "Cocked & Loaded", in its entirety on November 28 at the Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tickets for the pay-per-view livestream go on sale on Friday, November 6 at 10:00 a.m. PST from laguns.veeps.com.

This past May, L.A. GUNS released a new single, "Let You Down". The song was written and recorded while the band was in the midst of working on its next studio album.

L.A. GUNS' next LP is tentatively due in early 2021 via Frontiers Music Srl. This will be the third studio album since the much welcome reunion of the band's core foundation of Lewis and Guns. It will follow the well received studio albums "The Missing Peace" and "The Devil You Know", plus the live release "Made In Milan", and a covers EP "Another Xmas In Hell".

L.A. GUNS is:

Phil Lewis - vocals

Tracii Guns - guitars

Ace Von Johnson - guitars

Johnny Martin - bass

Scot Coogan - drums

This band is not to be confused with drummer Steve Riley's version of L.A. GUNS, which will release its first album, "Renegades", later this month via Golden Robot Records.

Riley's version of L.A. GUNS made its live debut in May 2019 at the M3 Rock Festival. The drummer is joined in the group by Orlando, Florida-based guitarist/vocalist Kurt Frohlich, bassist Kelly Nickels (a member of L.A. GUNS' "classic" incarnation) and guitarist Scott Griffin (who played bass for the band from 2007 until 2009, and then again from 2011 to 2014).

This past January, Riley was sued by Lewis and Guns in California District Court. Joining Riley as defendants in the case are the three musicians who perform in his recently launched rival version of L.A. GUNS; that group's manager, booking agent and merchandiser; and Golden Robot Records.

The complaint, which requests a trial by jury, alleges that Riley's version of L.A. GUNS (referred to in the case docket as "the infringing L.A. GUNS") is creating "unfair competition" through its unauthorized usage of the L.A. GUNS trademark. In addition, Guns and Lewis are seeking relief from and/or against false advertising, breach of contract and unauthorized usage of their likenesses.

Photo by Dustin Jack Photography

