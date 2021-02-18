L.A. Detectives Are Reportedly Planning To Meet With One Of MARILYN MANSON's Alleged Victims

According to TMZ, detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are expected to meet with one of Marilyn Manson's alleged victims "in the coming days." The authorities want to determine if a crime was committed, if it falls under their jurisdiction and if it warrants further investigation.

Earlier this month, several women came forward accusing the rocker of abuse and assault, including "Westworld" actress Evan Rachel Wood, who claimed in a social media post that Manson "groomed" and "horrifically" abused her for years. After she shared her accusations, at least four other women posted their own allegations against the singer. The women claimed to have endured "sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation" at the hands of Manson.

The 52-year-old Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, later released a statement denying the abuse allegations leveled against him, writing on Instagram: "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

In the weeks since Wood came forward with her allegations, Manson has also been dropped by his label, Loma Vista Recordings, longtime manager Tony Ciulla, as well as the talent agency CAA, which provides representation for individuals across various mediums. Future scenes of "American Gods" and "Creepshow" featuring Manson have also been pulled.