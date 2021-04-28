KURT COBAIN's Final NIRVANA Photoshoot To Be Released As NFTs

Images from NIRVANA's purported final official photoshoot will be released as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) next week.
Photographer Jesse Frohman took the pictures, dubbed "The Last Session", in 1993, about six months before NIRVANA frontman Kurt Cobain committed suicide.
Although some of the images had never before been seen, others have been widely circulated, featuring Cobain wearing white-rimmed sunglasses, a leopard-print coat, and trapper hat. Several of the photos also feature Cobain's NIRVANA bandmates Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic.
Frohman said: "'The Last Session' NFT drop is an artistic exploration into the ways evolving forms of media and technology can be used to keep a legend like Cobain alive and celebrate his impact on music and on generations.
"'The Last Session' Complete Collection is a set of 104 images, polaroids, and contact sheets - some previously never seen or sold - from my photoshoot with Cobain in 1993, the last photoshoot he ever did, and some of the most iconic images ever taken of him.
"All 104 images are sold under a single, indivisible 1-of-1 NFT. If ever resold, the collection will stay together as one NFT; a complete hallmark of Cobain's legacy and impact."
The auction starts on May 3 at 12:00 p.m. ET and runs until May 7 at 6:00 p.m. ET. The starting bid is 27.27 ETH, which roughly equates to $74,000 USD at press time.
NFTs are a type of digital asset where ownership is recorded on a digital ledger blockchain. Each NFT is unique and can be viewed as a collectible that cannot be duplicated, making them singular and potentially valuable. NFTs can represent digital files, such as art, audio, videos, posters, album art and other forms of creative work.
Most NFTs are a part of the Ethereum blockchain, meaning that they are bought and sold using Ether, a major cryptocurrency.
Cobain died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound not long after he took a massive dose of heroin — which could have proven fatal on its own.
Kurt began using heroin to ease chronic stomach pain he had suffered from his entire life.
NIRVANA was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on April 10, 2014 — just five days after the 20th anniversary of Cobain's death.
