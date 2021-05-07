KURT COBAIN's FBI File Made Public For First Time

May 7, 2021 0 Comments

KURT COBAIN's FBI File Made Public For First Time

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has made its file related to late NIRVANA frontman Kurt Cobain available to the public for the first time. According to Rolling Stone, the 10-page file contains letters from two individuals whose names have been redacted, urging the Bureau to investigate Cobain's 1994 death as a murder rather than suicide.

"I believe a great injustice might have been committed in the case of Kurt Cobain," reads one September 2003 latter. "I'm writing you in hopes for your help to press for a reexamination of Mr. Cobain's death. Millions of fans around the world would like to see the inconsistencies surrounding the death cleared up once and for all. It is sad to think that an injustice of this nature can be allowed in the United States."

Included in the file are the FBI's responses to the letters. "We appreciate your concern that Mr. Cobain may have been the victim of a homicide," each response reads. "However, most homicide investigations generally fall within the jurisdiction of state or local authorities. In order for the FBI to initiate an investigation of any complaint we receive, specific facts must be present to indicate that a violation of federal law within our investigative jurisdiction has occurred."

Also part of the file is a fax that Cosgrove/Meurer Productions sent to the FBI in January 1997. CMP is the company that produces the documentary series "Unsolved Mysteries", which aired an episode about Cobain in February 1997. The letter reads: "At least one investigator, Tom Grant, a Los Angeles based private investigator and former L.A. County Sheriff’s deputy, is convinced that the official ruling of suicide was a rush to judgment."

Terry Meurer, co-founder of Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, told Rolling Stone: "We reach out to the FBI for various stories and try to get information on them. So that was a typical communication."

You can find the full Cobain file at the FBI's web site.

Cobain died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound not long after he took a massive dose of heroin — which could have proven fatal on its own.

Kurt began using heroin to ease chronic stomach pain he had suffered from his entire life.

NIRVANA was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on April 10, 2014 — just five days after the 20th anniversary of Cobain's death.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).