KURT COBAIN's FBI File Made Public For First Time

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has made its file related to late NIRVANA frontman Kurt Cobain available to the public for the first time. According to Rolling Stone, the 10-page file contains letters from two individuals whose names have been redacted, urging the Bureau to investigate Cobain's 1994 death as a murder rather than suicide.

"I believe a great injustice might have been committed in the case of Kurt Cobain," reads one September 2003 latter. "I'm writing you in hopes for your help to press for a reexamination of Mr. Cobain's death. Millions of fans around the world would like to see the inconsistencies surrounding the death cleared up once and for all. It is sad to think that an injustice of this nature can be allowed in the United States."

Included in the file are the FBI's responses to the letters. "We appreciate your concern that Mr. Cobain may have been the victim of a homicide," each response reads. "However, most homicide investigations generally fall within the jurisdiction of state or local authorities. In order for the FBI to initiate an investigation of any complaint we receive, specific facts must be present to indicate that a violation of federal law within our investigative jurisdiction has occurred."

Also part of the file is a fax that Cosgrove/Meurer Productions sent to the FBI in January 1997. CMP is the company that produces the documentary series "Unsolved Mysteries", which aired an episode about Cobain in February 1997. The letter reads: "At least one investigator, Tom Grant, a Los Angeles based private investigator and former L.A. County Sheriff’s deputy, is convinced that the official ruling of suicide was a rush to judgment."

Terry Meurer, co-founder of Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, told Rolling Stone: "We reach out to the FBI for various stories and try to get information on them. So that was a typical communication."

You can find the full Cobain file at the FBI's web site.

Cobain died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound not long after he took a massive dose of heroin — which could have proven fatal on its own.

Kurt began using heroin to ease chronic stomach pain he had suffered from his entire life.

NIRVANA was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on April 10, 2014 — just five days after the 20th anniversary of Cobain's death.