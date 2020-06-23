KURT COBAIN's Boss DS-1 Distortion Pedal Sells For $9,000

June 23, 2020 0 Comments

KURT COBAIN's Boss DS-1 Distortion Pedal Sells For $9,000

Kurt Cobain's Boss DS-1 distortion pedal sold for nearly $9,000 at Julien's Auctions' "Music Icons" event, which took place on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20, 2020 live in Beverly Hills and online at JuliensAuctions.com.

The orange Boss DS-1 pedal was used by Cobain on stage while performing with NIRVANA on the band's "Nevermind" tour at Club Babyhead in Providence, Rhode Island, on September 25, 1991. The pedal has red tape all over the bottom to secure it to the stage. It was accompanied by a signed letter of authenticity from Jeff Toste, an audience member, who states that Cobain was having technical problems during the show and smashed the pedal on stage, then threw it into the crowd. Toste was the recipient of the discarded pedal.

As previously reported, Cobain's guitar from NIRVANA's "MTV Unplugged" gig sold Saturday for a record $6 million.

The previous record was $3.95 million for a Black Stratocaster owned by PINK FLOYD's David Gilmour.

Pre-auction bids on Cobain's 1959 Martin D-18E guitar hit $1 million.

The buyer was Peter Freedman, founder of RØDE Microphones, who attended the live auction in Beverly Hills and successfully won the guitar in a bidding war among collectors and bidders all across the globe who participated live on the floor, online and on the phone.

Freedman plans to display the guitar in a worldwide tour of exhibitions to be held in distinguished galleries and art spaces, with all proceeds (including the guitar) going to the performing arts.

Other NIRVANA items sold at the auction included a signed "Nevermind" poster ($56,250); the camera, original negatives and signed original prints, and the copyright from NIRVANA's 1992 SPIN magazine photoshoot ($35,200); and NIRVANA all-access passes ($512 each).

Julien's Auctions has broken world records with the sale of Cobain's memorabilia, including Kurt's cardigan worn on "MTV Unplugged", which sold for a record $334,000, his "In Utero" tour Fender Mustang guitar which sold for $340,000, his cardigan worn on his last photoshoot which sold for $75,000 and a NIRVANA paper plate set list written in Cobain's handwriting which sold for a record $22,400.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).