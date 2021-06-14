KURT COBAIN Self-Portrait Sells For $281,000 At Auction

A Kurt Cobain self-portrait caricature drawing has sold for over a quarter-million dollars at an auction.
The drawing done in black felt pen on TNT Music Centre in Singapore stationery by the charismatic frontman of the group NIRVANA depicts himself playing the guitar and is signed "Kurdt Kobain Rock Star" and handwritten on the right, "I don't know how to play and I don't give a hoot!" Cobain gifted the drawing to Jacque Chong, a freelance photographer who worked with Cobain during NIRVANA's "Nevermind" album promotional tour in Singapore in 1992.
The original estimate of the drawing, which was sold over the weekend by Julien's Auctions, was between $10,000 and $20,000. However, it ended up fetching $281,250 following 21 bids.
Julien's Auctions has broken world records with the sale of Kurt Cobain's memorabilia, including Cobain's cardigan worn on "MTV Unplugged" in New York, which sold for a record $334,000, his "In Utero" tour Fender Mustang guitar which sold for $340,000, his cardigan worn on his last photoshoot which sold for $75,000, a NIRVANA paper plate set list written in Cobain's handwriting which sold for a record $22,400 and the Guinness Book of World Record sale of Cobain's "MTV Unplugged" 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic-electric guitar, which sold for $6 million making it the world's most expensive guitar ever sold at auction.
Cobain died in 1994 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound not long after he took a massive dose of heroin — which could have proven fatal on its own.
Kurt began using heroin to ease chronic stomach pain he had suffered from his entire life.
NIRVANA was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on April 10, 2014 — just five days after the 20th anniversary of Cobain's death.
SOLD for $281,250! A self-portrait caricature by Kurt Cobain playing the guitar, signed on the left of the drawing "Kurdt Kobain Rock Star" and handwritten on the right "I don't know how to play and I don't give a hoot!" Sold now in our Music Icons at https://t.co/TiME89uOXn! pic.twitter.com/jvfHVeyXdQ
— Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) June 12, 2021
