KREATOR's MILLE PETROZZA: 'Real War Is NOT Metal! It's Hell On Earth!'

KREATOR frontman Mille Petrozza has called for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The 54-year-old German musician, who is KREATOR's principal songwriter and the only member to appear on every KREATOR album, addressed the ongoing conflict in an Instagram post on Tuesday (March 15). He wrote: "Stop the war in Ukraine! Stop all wars on earth! Now!!

"In the year 2022 we should be on the edge of a spiritual transformation, but it seems like we are moving back into the Neanderthal.

"War can never be justified! And to those that give me the '….but what about your lyrics? Flag of hate? You are not metal, etc.'. Understand one thing: where there is war, there is no concerts, festivals, music. We were about to play a tour for our fans in both Ukraine and Russia next month. And now? Nothing but pain, death, fear and suffering on both sides. The people are the ones that have to pay for this insanity. Like so many times in the history of mankind. Again!

"KREATOR stands for peace, music and a worldwide unity of like minded individuals, regardless of cultural, religious or material background.

"Call me a naive hippie or find a new favorite band.

"Real war is NOT Metal! It's hell on earth!

"Have a nice day! #thrashmetal #stopallwarsnow #kreator".

On February 24, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Putin made the announcement during a televised early morning speech, peddling accusations of Nazi elements within Ukraine to justify the attack on his western neighbor, a move that experts slammed as slanderous and false. (Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish and lost three family members in the Holocaust.)

The Russian leader called for Ukraine's "demilitarization and denazification" and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

According to NPR, nearly 600 civilian fatalities have been confirmed in the first three weeks of the war, including a U.S. journalist.

The U.S. military estimates that between 2,000 and 4,000 Ukrainian armed forces, national guard and volunteer forces have been killed. It estimates that between 5,000 and 6,000 Russian soldiers have been killed.

Ukrainian armed forces say more than 12,000 Russian troops have been killed since February 24.

