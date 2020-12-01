KREATOR To Release 'Under The Guillotine: The Noise Records Anthology' In February

KREATOR's "Under The Guillotine: The Noise Records Anthology" will be released on February 26, 2021 as a deluxe box set, 2CD and 2LP formats.

The story of KREATOR's meteoric rise to the global elite of thrash metal bands from their humble beginnings in Essen, Germany, began under their first name of TORMENTOR in the early 1980s. It was their "Blitzkreig" and "End Of The World" demos changing hands in the era's bustling underground tape-trading network that exposed them to the international metal community. Positive word of mouth soon attracted the attention of Germany's own metal start-up Noise Records, which signed the newly re-christened KREATOR to a deal.

KREATOR's tenure at the label spawned six studio albums and established them as one of the most influential on the thrash scene, one they dominate to this day. 1985 debut "Endless Pain" was savage; its crude thrashing quickly had the underground metal world abuzz with excitement. 1986's follow-up "Pleasure To Kill" is considered the band's first "classic" album and raised the bar with more diversity of tempos, while losing nothing in terms of ferocity or speed. 1987's "Terrible Certainty" further cemented the reputation that KREATOR were one of the genre's finest exponents. In 1989, the band closed the decade with the thrash triumph of "Extreme Aggression", their biggest seller to date. 1990's huge magnum opus "Coma Of Souls" confirmed them in thrash history before they diversified their sound on the experimental "Renewal" in 1992.

"Under The Guillotine" is a deluxe celebration of KREATOR's Noise Records discography and is the definitive collection of their first decade of recorded work. It contains:

* "Endless Pain" (Swirl vinyl with original artwork & inner sleeve)

* "Pleasure To Kill" (Splatter vinyl with original artwork & inner sleeve)

* "Terrible Certainty" (Splatter vinyl with original artwork & inner lyric sleeve)

* "Extreme Aggression" (Half/half vinyl with original artwork & inner lyric sleeve)

* "Coma Of Souls" (Splatter vinyl with original artwork & inner lyric sleeve)

* "Renewal" (Swirl vinyl with original artwork & inner lyric sleeve)

* "Some Pain Will Last" DVD containing "From The Vault" mini documentary, plus two previously unreleased audio live concerts and an Andy Sneap remix of "Live In East Berlin 1990"

* 12" x 12" 40-page hardback book of photography, quotes and lyrics from the first decade of the band's existence. Contains rare and previously unseen photos from the era.

* Reproduction "End Of The World" demo cassette

* "Demon" figurine USB drive containing MP3 audio of all the expanded editions of all the albums.

* All encased in an executioners, guillotine box.

* The first 250 orders from the Noise Records store will also receive a signed art card by Mille Petrozza.

Also available as an introduction piece is "Under The Guillotine - The Noise Anthology" — an 18-track double-vinyl collection of KREATOR's Noise-era classics, pressed on splatter vinyl, including rare and unseen photos. And for the non-vinyl collectors, there will also be a 30-track 2CD version, housed in a mediabook. Both feature rare tracks and remixes from the band's discography.

