KREATOR Releases Video For 'Violent Revolution' From 'London Apocalypticon - Live At Roundhouse'

German trash metal veterans KREATOR will release a new live set, "London Apocalypticon - Live At The Roundhouse", on February 14 via Nuclear Blast. The effort was professionally filmed and recorded on December 16, 2018 at the Roundhouse in London, England.
The London show closed out KREATOR's European co-headlining tour with DIMMU BORGIR. Also appearing on the bill were HATEBREED and BLOODBATH.
The second single and video from "London Apocalypticon - Live At The Roundhouse", for a song called "Violent Revolution", can be seen below.
KREATOR frontman Mille Petrozza states: "Hordes! Welcome to 'London Apocalypticon'! This is the culmination of a long and epic touring cycle in support of 'Gods Of Violence' — over 150 shows, five continents and many amazing memories made! We're very proud to share this amazing piece of KREATOR history with you; three professionally shot shows, plus professionally mixed and mastered audio; all of which has been meticulously laboured over to produce the best-ever KREATOR live release! But if this is still not enough for you…you can witness the real thing this spring when we embark on the 'State Of Unrest' tour with the mighty LAMB OF GOD and POWER TRIP! Respect!"
Track listing:
London Apocalypticon:
01. The Four Horsemen/Choir Of The Damned
02. Enemy Of God
03. Hail To The Hordes
04. Awakening Of The Gods
05. People Of The Lie
06. Gods Of Violence
07. Satan Is Real
08. Mars Mantra
09. Phantom Antichrist
10. Fallen Brother
11. Flag Of Hate
12. Phobia
13. Hordes Of Chaos
14. The Patriarch
15. Violent Revolution
16. Pleasure To Kill
17. Apocalypticon
Live In Chile:
01. Mars Mantra
02. Phantom Antichrist
03. Hail To The Hordes
04. Army Of Storms
05. Enemy Of God
06. Satan Is Real
07. Civilization Collapse
08. Flag Of Hate
09. Phobia
10. Gods Of Violence
11. Fallen Brother
12. Hordes Of Chaos
13. The Patriarch
14. Violent Revolution
15. Pleasure To Kill
16. Apocalypticon
Masters Of Rock:
01. Choir Of The Damned
02. Hordes Of Chaos
03. Phobia
04. Satan Is Real
05. Gods Of Violence
06. People Of The Lie
07. Total Death
08. Mars Mantra
09. Phantom Antichrist
10. Fallen Brother
11. Army Of Storms
12. Enemy Of God
13. From Flood Into Fire
14. Apocalypticon
15. World War Now
16. Hail To The Hordes
17. Extreme Agression
18. Civilization Collapse
19. The Patriarch
20. Violent Revolution
21. Pleasure To Kill
22. Death Becomes My Light
KREATOR played its first show with the band's new bass player, Frédéric Leclercq, on October 5 in Santiago, Chile.
Before joining KREATOR, Leclercq rose to fame with U.K.-based extreme power metallers DRAGONFORCE for whom he handled bass duties from 2005 until this past August.
Leclercq's first tour as KREATOR's new bass player will be the "State Of Unrest" spring 2020 European co-headlining run with LAMB OF GOD.
KREATOR released its most recent album, "Gods Of Violence", in early 2017.