KREATOR Releases Video For 'Violent Revolution' From 'London Apocalypticon - Live At Roundhouse'

German trash metal veterans KREATOR will release a new live set, "London Apocalypticon - Live At The Roundhouse", on February 14 via Nuclear Blast. The effort was professionally filmed and recorded on December 16, 2018 at the Roundhouse in London, England.

The London show closed out KREATOR's European co-headlining tour with DIMMU BORGIR. Also appearing on the bill were HATEBREED and BLOODBATH.

The second single and video from "London Apocalypticon - Live At The Roundhouse", for a song called "Violent Revolution", can be seen below.

KREATOR frontman Mille Petrozza states: "Hordes! Welcome to 'London Apocalypticon'! This is the culmination of a long and epic touring cycle in support of 'Gods Of Violence' — over 150 shows, five continents and many amazing memories made! We're very proud to share this amazing piece of KREATOR history with you; three professionally shot shows, plus professionally mixed and mastered audio; all of which has been meticulously laboured over to produce the best-ever KREATOR live release! But if this is still not enough for you…you can witness the real thing this spring when we embark on the 'State Of Unrest' tour with the mighty LAMB OF GOD and POWER TRIP! Respect!"

Track listing:

London Apocalypticon:

01. The Four Horsemen/Choir Of The Damned

02. Enemy Of God

03. Hail To The Hordes

04. Awakening Of The Gods

05. People Of The Lie

06. Gods Of Violence

07. Satan Is Real

08. Mars Mantra

09. Phantom Antichrist

10. Fallen Brother

11. Flag Of Hate

12. Phobia

13. Hordes Of Chaos

14. The Patriarch

15. Violent Revolution

16. Pleasure To Kill

17. Apocalypticon

Live In Chile:

01. Mars Mantra

02. Phantom Antichrist

03. Hail To The Hordes

04. Army Of Storms

05. Enemy Of God

06. Satan Is Real

07. Civilization Collapse

08. Flag Of Hate

09. Phobia

10. Gods Of Violence

11. Fallen Brother

12. Hordes Of Chaos

13. The Patriarch

14. Violent Revolution

15. Pleasure To Kill

16. Apocalypticon

Masters Of Rock:

01. Choir Of The Damned

02. Hordes Of Chaos

03. Phobia

04. Satan Is Real

05. Gods Of Violence

06. People Of The Lie

07. Total Death

08. Mars Mantra

09. Phantom Antichrist

10. Fallen Brother

11. Army Of Storms

12. Enemy Of God

13. From Flood Into Fire

14. Apocalypticon

15. World War Now

16. Hail To The Hordes

17. Extreme Agression

18. Civilization Collapse

19. The Patriarch

20. Violent Revolution

21. Pleasure To Kill

22. Death Becomes My Light

KREATOR played its first show with the band's new bass player, Frédéric Leclercq, on October 5 in Santiago, Chile.

Before joining KREATOR, Leclercq rose to fame with U.K.-based extreme power metallers DRAGONFORCE for whom he handled bass duties from 2005 until this past August.

Leclercq's first tour as KREATOR's new bass player will be the "State Of Unrest" spring 2020 European co-headlining run with LAMB OF GOD.

KREATOR released its most recent album, "Gods Of Violence", in early 2017.

